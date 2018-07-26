– The Sun News
RBM

'Buhari'll take Nigeria to promised land'

26th July 2018

• Guru Maharaj Ji supports president's second term

Jet Stanley Madu Vera Wisdom-Bassey

A group, the Re-elect Buhari Movement (RBM), has said Nigeria’s economy has fared better under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group contended that Buhari deserves a second term in office to take the country to the promised land.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, to formerly unveil the group, its National Coordinator, Prince Goodluck Obi, dismissed claims that Buhari’s fight against corruption is selective.

He disclosed that RBM’s objective is to work individually and collectively for the re-election of Buhari, even as he explained that the current administration has been working consistently to ensure completion of key capital projects abandoned by past administrations.

READ ALSO PDP accuses Buhari of running despotic democracy

Speaking on Buhari’s foreign policies, he said the president has strengthened economic ties in the West Africa sub-region and Africa at large by ensuring free movement of people, as well as “successfully, mended hitherto frosty relationship with several countries, including the USA.

However, he acceded to the fact that more work needs to be done to pull Nigeria out of the woods.

Obi said: “This is not to say we have gotten to the promised land yet. But, certainly, we have left Egypt and crossed the Red Sea. This is why we formed RBM to mobilise support and vote for the re-elect of President Buhari in 2019.”

It was gathered that already, RBM has a national and international spread including Canada, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy and Germany.

In his remark, Switzerland Coordinator, Chinedu Okoye, contended that Buhari deserves second term, having helped pull the country through recession.

Meanwhile, Founder of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term during the 2019 elections.

READ ALSO Apapa: FG must revive ports, oil pipelines in other states to save Lagos – Ambode

He said the president “needs our support to get a second term, as he is the best president in Africa, who has taken the bull by the horn.

” Maharaj ji claimed to be instrumental in Buhari’s coming to power in 2015, as well as the late Umaru Yar’Adua. He made this call during a media parley with journalists at his temple in Agege, Lagos, recently in commemoration of the 38 years anniversary of his assembly.

Although he claimed to be the solution to Nigeria’s problem, yet went ahead to call on Nigerians to support President Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

