AMBODE

Apapa: FG must revive ports, oil pipelines in other states to save Lagos – Ambode

— 26th July 2018

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Tuesday, tasked the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to revive existing Ports in other states of the federation so as to bring about permanent solution to the perennial traffic congestion in Apapa axis of the State. Governor Ambode, who spoke at the Third Quarter Town…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi re-assures on good governance, vows not to disappoint Eliti people

    — 26th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, reassured the people of the state that he would not disappoint them for the confidence reposed in him. He said he would not fail the people considering the  experience he had got as a former governor of the state, which he said, had afforded…

  • ROTARY

    Rotary Int’l begins rehabilitation of 5 hospitals in Ebonyi

    — 26th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Rotary International, through the Rotarian Action for Population and Development (RAPD), has commenced the rehabilitation of five secondary hospitals in different locations in Ebonyi State. The hospitals are Mile 4 Hospital, Abakaliki; Presbyterian Joint Hospital, Uburu; General Hospital, Ezzamgbo; General Hospital, Ikwo; and General Hospital; Itim Ukwu. This was disclosed, on…

  • EAST

    APC crisis: Nigerians must apologise to S’ East, says IYM

    — 26th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Following the exodus of membership presently hitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Igbo Youths Movement (IYM), has demanded apology from Nigerians to the people of the South-East geo-political zone. The group said the apology must come because of the zone’s innate wisdom in the voting choice they made in 2015…

  • MEDICAL

    FG approves N103.7m medical equipment for NPA

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved the purchase of medical and laboratory equipment worth N103.7 million for the Nigerian Ports Authority. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting that government would ensure that the clinic can…

