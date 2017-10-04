Buhari condoles Emir of Dutse over death of AVM Muktar

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the Emir of Dutse Alhaji Muhammadu Sunusi over the death of‎ Waziri Dutse, Air Vice Maeshal Muktar Muhammed (rtd), who passed on Sunday at a London hospital.

The president sent a delegation headed by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. Others on the entourage were Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Danbazau, Defense minister, Mansur Dan Ali, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Emir Sunusi, who received the delegation said ‎ the death of AVM Muktar must have shocked the president more than anyone in the palace because of their closeness.

The emir also said that the deceased was his childhood friend from school days, adding that the palace would miss him mostly for his constructive advise to the Council.

The emir, who extol the virtues of the deceased, also said the history of the emirate and the state ‎would never be completed without the mention of late Muktar whom he said was in the front for not only the creation of Jigawa State but also played a fundamental role in ensuring that Dutse became the state capital.

Abba Kyari who did not utter a word while presenting the condolence letter of the presidentarrived Dutse via the presidential plane.