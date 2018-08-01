The tactical retreat of about 40 members of the National Assembly from the broom party is symbolic and instructive. It affirms the slogan of the ruling party: CHANGE.

Oludayo Tade

OH My home, Oh My home

When shall I see my Home? APC Suffer Me o,

When shall I see my PDP,

I will never forget my home! (Dino Melaye, 2018)

The political ecology of Nigeria witnessed the first batch of defectors last week from the seeming loose broom party to the now timely umbrella party where shield is assured and certain. While only imbecility can make a sensible person use broom as shield inside rain, the umbrella is a symbolic shield against sun and rain whether mild or terribly harsh. Don’t get me wrong. This is rainy season and it only makes sense that no individual uses broom as shield in our kind of torrential rainfall.

As a result, the tactical retreat of about 40 members of the National Assembly from the broom party is symbolic and instructive. It affirms the slogan of the ruling party: CHANGE. It resonates with how the Buhari-Tinubu camp plotted holes in the umbrella and making it inhabitable. Consequently, the duo rejoiced receiving defectors from the boastful PDP into the All Progressive Congress (APC) pre-2015 elections. That unholy matrimony which targeted a common enemy, Goodluck Jonathan, without careful consideration of how they will share the responsibilities of cleaning the house once the common enemy dismounts has now become their own undoing. Seat back and wait as other batch(es) dismount at politically strategic times. Welcome to ‘broomwood’ movies.

The recent development of political backpedalling foregrounds Nigeria’s political space as transactional and migratory. Its actors are essentially nomadic and are at every point in time in search of greener pastures. Political emigration is therefore a condition of moving out of a political party in search of a suitable, comfortable, welcoming and homely party that serves the present need. And like a snail that recoils once in touch with an unpalatable object, return political migration is a possibility once the dreams become dashed owing to unmet needs or perceived political persecution and/or prosecution. Returning home therefore is to benefit from associates who can speak for and defend you in the present instance. Unlike the biblical prodigal son, umbrella returnees ‘come home’ with wealth and political capital that can water the grass for fellow party men and make the pasture greener, boost their political chances at 2019 polls and stop the scarcity of funds. In all these transactions, the ‘self’ is primary while the ‘nation’ is secondary.