– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Count Buhari out of Ortom’s crisis: Presidency
31st July 2018 - LeBron James opens school for challenged youth in hometown
31st July 2018 - Kogi PDP uncovers alleged plot to rig Lokoja/Kogi bye-election
31st July 2018 - We’ll not cede Kwara APC to double agents – Lai Mohammed
31st July 2018 - Paris Saint-Germain beat Atletico Madrid thanks to late Virgiliu Postolachi goal
31st July 2018 - NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco
31st July 2018 - FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools
31st July 2018 - Saraki bombs Abdullahi, says Nasarawa lawmaker ‘a compulsive liar’
31st July 2018 - Ex-PDP aspirant, Akinbade gets ADC ticket
31st July 2018 - OPC harps on need for devolution of power
Home / Cover / National / Count Buhari out of Ortom’s crisis: Presidency
BUHARI

Count Buhari out of Ortom’s crisis: Presidency

— 31st July 2018

NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, the Presidency said, on Tuesday, in a blistering reaction to attempts by some political actors to link him with the unfolding political drama in Benue State.

On Monday, eight members of the Benue Assembly threatened to begin an impeachment proceedings against Governor Samuel Ortom who, last week, committed political apostasy by switching allegiance from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), along with 22 members of the state legislature.

As the drama of defection played out, the speaker Terkimbir Ikyange was impeached and later suspended. A pro-tempore speaker was elected. The deposed speaker on Monday announced the beginning of an impeachment proceeding against Ortom.

In a scathing statement, Aso Rock distanced Buhari from the whole drama.

“President Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, and any attempt to link him with the inglorious past, when minority number of lawmakers impeached governors, will not stick”, said media adviser Femi Adesina.

“It will simply be like water off the duck’s back. Those with open minds know this, but those who cavil would rather source everything untoward to the President. It is murky ground in which they are now marooned, as fallout of their resistance to change in the country”.

Political pundits said Aso Rock might be reacting to a joint statement by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, both of whom are on the way to joining Ortom in his political apostasy by quitting the All Progressives Congress for the PDP.

The duo decried police blockade of the State House of Assembly and called on President Buhari to call the police to order.

READ ALSO: LeBron James opens school for challenged youth in hometown

The two legislators had said: “The situation in Benue State House of Assembly has grave implication for the nation’s democracy and it represents a throw-back to the period of dictatorship in our country.

“It also represents how the Nigeria Police are being misused to achieve political end. In a statement recently, the Presidency derisively referred to an era in the past where a minority number of legislators was used to impeach Governors who were unfriendly with the Federal Government. What we are seeing in Benue now is a return to that inglorious era.

“We believe this unlawful and unconstitutional move to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom by a minority should be condemned by all lovers of democracy, at home and abroad.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the police to order and prevent a break-down of law and order. We also call on friends of Nigeria in the international community to lend their voice in condemning the perpetration of illegalities and actions that can subvert our democracy.”

“When it suits them, they preach separation of powers and true federalism, and in another breath, they call on the President to interfere brazenly in affairs at state level.

The presidency, however, fired back.

Adesina described the reactions as paranoia, especially with attempts to weave President Buhari into it.

“This is paranoia at its worst, coming from people who have wittingly positioned themselves against the clean-up of the country, and the way we do things. They prefer business as usual”

“When it suits them, they preach separation of powers and true federalism, and in another breath, they call on the President to interfere brazenly in affairs at state level.

READ ALSO: Kogi PDP uncovers alleged plot to rig Lokoja/Kogi bye-election

“President Buhari will always stand by all that is noble and fair, and will reject attempts to drag him into infamy. People who stoke fires by deliberate acts of omission or commission, and then summon the President to come and put it out will find that this President will be guided by the Constitution at all times, no matter the attempt to entangle him in unwarranted controversies.”

Read Adesina’s Full statement:

Even while attending the ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit in Togo, strident attempts were being made to drag President Muhammadu Buhari into the unfolding drama between the executive and the legislature in Benue State.

Statements have been issued by different interest groups, insinuating that the President may have a hand in the development in Benue.

This is paranoia at its worst, coming from people who have wittingly positioned themselves against the clean-up of the country, and the way we do things. They prefer business as usual.

President Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, and any attempt to link him with the inglorious past, when minority number of lawmakers impeached governors, will not stick. It will simply be like water off the duck’s back. Those with open minds know this, but those who cavil would rather source everything untoward to the President. It is murky ground in which they are now marooned, as fallout of their resistance to change in the country.

When it suits them, they preach separation of powers and true federalism, and in another breath, they call on the President to interfere brazenly in affairs at state level.

President Buhari will always stand by all that is noble and fair, and will reject attempts to drag him into infamy. People who stoke fires by deliberate acts of omission or commission, and then summon the President to come and put it out will find that this President will be guided by the Constitution at all times, no matter the attempt to entangle him in unwarranted controversies.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Count Buhari out of Ortom’s crisis: Presidency

— 31st July 2018

NAN President Muhammadu Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, the Presidency said, on Tuesday, in a blistering reaction to attempts by some political actors to link him with the unfolding political drama in Benue State. On Monday, eight members of the Benue Assembly threatened to begin an impeachment proceedings against Governor Samuel…

  • BYE ELECTION

    Kogi PDP uncovers alleged plot to rig Lokoja/Kogi bye-election

    — 31st July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming bye-election. In a statement by the party issued and signed by Kabiru Mohammed, on behalf of the Engr. Bashiru Abubakar campaign organisation, it alleged that the APC…

  • LAI MOHAMMED

    We’ll not cede Kwara APC to double agents – Lai Mohammed

    — 31st July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju,  Ilorin Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State, would not cede the control and leadership of the party in the state to double agents. In a statement issued, in Ilorin, on Monday, Alhaji Mohammed said that the decision…

  • KWARA

    NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco

    — 31st July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) (NWC) has dissolved the Executive of the Kwara state chapter. In a resolution signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said a caretaker committee led by Bashir Bolarinwa shall be appointed to head the…

  • FRSC

    FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools

    — 31st July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Apparently worried about the high level of road carnages across the country, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),  Boboye Oyeyemi, has issued a 60-day ultimatum to operators of substandard drivers’ schools across the nation to either upgrade to the stipulated standard or be prepared to face the wrath…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share