Senator Dino Melaye ‘regains freedom’

— 27th July 2018

Senator Dino Melaye  revealed today, 27 July 2018 that he has regained his freedom after he was kidnapped by unknown men yesterday on his way to Kogi state.

On his twitter handle, @dino_melaye, he said, “I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!”

 

