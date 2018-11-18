Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Before the Boko Haram insurgency hit the northeast states of Nigeria, life was normal for the millions of Nigerians now living in camps. But they were forced to flee their homes leaving the dead behind and taking refuge in unsure clusters of tents. But then, the insurgents would not let them be.

Land mines and explosives buried by the insurgents in the ground in vast swaths of the territory once controlled by them are yet to be located, exhumed and deactivated.

Today, the presence of the explosive ordinances make accessibility to camps in such areas difficult and risky for humanitarian workers or even military personnel. Indeed, internally displaced persons (IDPs) in those camps are the hard-to-reach people.

Some of the settlements now harbouring the victims are ‘domiciled’ in difficult terrains with little

or no access to water and medical facilities. Previously existing makeshift healthcare centres in the

refuge areas had been torched by the insurgents, leaving the people vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

One of these vulnerable persons is Saratu Mohammed, whose greatest nightmare is how to save

her one-month-old baby boy. She had lost the first child a year earlier at Barkam, a remote village in

Bayo Local Government Area in the southern part of Borno State.

At first, she appeared unwilling to discuss her past but she said the presence of health workers encouraged her to speak out.

“Three days after I was delivered at home in this village, a year ago, I lost our first baby,” she began her story in a rather pensive mood. There was a big silence around the small home that housed

the family of three. “My husband and I were very curious about my pregnancy because of my previous experience,” she added.

Barkam is a small, rocky community tucked away from basic amenities and the savanna nature

of most communities in southern Borno. There is no clinic or any health facility. Indigenes and residents rely on bicycle or motorcycle for transportation. The only road to the area is a footpath carved out of rocks and stones, making the one hour journey to the village by motorbike a tedious one.

So when Saratu went into labour early May, she said the task of getting her to the nearest primary health centre, located 14 kilometres away at Bayo, the local government headquarters, by her husband on his bicycle, was backbreaking.

“Unfortunately when we got there, there was no health worker except the labour ward attendant who was at work because he lived in the premises of the health facility,” she said.

Thankfully, she delivered safely, though the fear of losing the second baby still lived with her, especially with no vaccination to build the child’s resistance to minor ailments like malaria and

diarrhea.

The intervention by the World Health Organization (WHO) mobile health team for the hard-to-reach areas however allayed Saratu’s fear as her son was vaccinated by the team during one of the visits to Barkam. Other community members were also treated.

Second “attack” after Boko Haram

Many of the people that fled their homes into locations far from their communities had heaved a

sigh of relief having survived the Boko Haram onslaught. But hardly had they settled down in their

new “homes” than diseases broke out, claiming lives in some cases.

The population in these settlements increased daily as hundreds of people fled their homes in

search of refuge.

The camps holding the IDPs are generally crowded, having little or no facilities and of very poor

hygiene. Officials from the state health services said they could not access such areas because the

roads were unsafe and accessing people there became difficult.

Consequently, outbreaks of malaria, diarrhea and cholera have become prevalent in such settlements, the reason for which the WHO launched the mobile health team for hard-to-reach areas. The target, according to WHO officials, is to give medical services to locals.

“This is why WHO developed the mobile health services with qualified workers to take health services to people, including IDPs difficult to reach. They can’t come out of their environment either because of security situation around them or the difficulty in the terrain.

Examples are Barkam or Gwoza. Our team took the vaccination to her and treated other community

members of minor ailments like malaria,” WHO Mobile Team Coordinator, Mrs Saratu Ayuba,

told Sunday Sun.

She said the organization constituted 113 mobile teams for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states,

reaching the communities with canoes, bicycles, motorbikes, and donkey or sometimes trekking

some kilometers.

“In the beginning, it was a team recruited to intensify routine immunization against polio where there were no health facilities but we later found out thousands of people were there in the communities with more health issues. WHO then scaled up the teams to move into settlements in 25 accessible LGAs. We were touched by the challenges as in most cases there are no hospitals, drugs or health workers to support them,” she explained.

The risky journey

The journey to Kukawa, Borno’s troubled town near Lake Chad by a WHO mobile team was a risky one. Kukawa, about 183 kilometres to Maiduguri, Borno’s capital is located along the Nigeria-Chad border.

It was once under Boko Haram siege until 2016 when military forces liberated it. But then, security is still a big issue here as the insurgents were yet to be completely cleared from the area. In the last three months,

Boko Haram has attacked military bases around the Lake Chad area. The state Ministry of Health had reported outbreak of acute water diarrhea – a milder condition than diarrhea at Kukawa. Within days, WHO and other health organizations moved into the area to step up treatment of patients. Sadly.

