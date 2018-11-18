You know they say you must argue the case properly. And how many lawyers can argue the case of corruption? So, the better thing is just draw the line and let’s begin a new leaf. Leave all these other ones because I don’t see how we are going to make anything out of it. They told me they have collected a lot of money. If they have collected a lot of money, why are they borrowing money outside? I’m told that this regime has borrowed far more money than any regime in this country. But they said they are fighting corruption; they are collecting so much money. Where is the money they are collecting? You know all these lies. They tell lies to young people; not the old people like us. I was born in 1936; so I saw the colonial people. I saw the first group, I was a leader, in fact, I was the assistant returning officer in the election of 1959. So, you see, I have seen it all; and then I became the president of CAN, knowing everything about Nigeria. So, there is nothing anybody can tell me about Nigeria. I know that this time is one of the worst times that we have had in the history of Nigeria; even during the military regime, it wasn’t as bad as what we are seeing now. And I mean it when I say so; and I want them to come and challenge me. So, the sooner this people decide to rule the government properly or leave the government for other people, the better for them.

There are fears that Nigeria may experience violent revolution if things are not done right. You have proffered some solutions here like restructuring and drawing a line to demarcate corrupt eras. Assuming that all these are ignored, do you see foresee implosion in Nigeria?

I can’t predict; I’m a prophet, I know; but I don’t want to pre-see the dark days of Nigeria. My prayer is that it shouldn’t come to that. My prayer too is the kind of election I saw in Osun State, Ekiti State should not be repeated anywhere in this country, because what happened in Osun State and Ekiti State was a disgrace to INEC and the Federal Government. So, I hope that will not repeat itself. But I believe that INEC will learn a lesson properly and run elections and let people be elected and when they are elected, some of us will have to give advice to those that are elected. But what you’re predicting, I can’t say yes or no, if elections are not run properly and they continue with that kind of things they did in Osun and Ekiti states, don’t be surprised if we have an uprising in the country against those who have done it. I’m not praying for that. But if they try Nigerians too much, if the young people stand and decide to do what they like, it will be difficult for them to restrain them. That is why I’m praying that, what evil, whatsoever satanic things entered INEC to do the kind of election they did in Osun state and Ekiti state it should not be repeated in 2019. If they do such a thing, then I can a sure you this country is not going to be what they are seeing; and I’m praying we should not arrive at that.

Sir, what advice would you like to give to Nigerians this time around?

The only advice I want to give to Nigerians is that whatsoever is the situation in the country, we should remain as one because if we start splitting to different countries, it’s not going to help Nigerians. Whatsoever any leader is doing to annoy us, we should try to remain one. When we remain as one country, that’s where our respect comes and so on. I’m one of those who have travelled very widely in the world and the respect they have for Nigeria is unbelievable, even with all foolishness we are doing to ourselves. Many countries still regard us as the number one country in Africa, not even South Africa with all the money South Africa has. We have the potentials of running a government, or running anything than any other country in Africa. We talk of academics or whatever industrialists and so on, we have them here. So, the only thing we have not been able to get that we should struggle till we get it is leaders that can run the government. We have leaders in other areas. We are lucky here in this state; and if I say this they think I’m sentimental. The governor we have in this state is not just a professional, but a Christian; and the person I saw as a Christian running a government was Obasanjo. And interestingly, our governor did not have the experience Obasanjo had, because Obasanjo was thrown into prison and was about to be killed; and from what I understand, foreign people helped not to kill him. They would have killed him. But power outside made it impossible for them to kill him. That has changed his philosophy about life. And I find our governor, I think when I was a young man, I was a member of