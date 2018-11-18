VEE VEE Records’ artiste, Prince Edouardo Nwachukwu aka Mixkid,will today play host to top acts like Majek Fashek, Danfo Driver, and Myro for his VMA Music Awards holding at Dino’s Place, Lekki, Lagos.

France-born but raised in Nigeria,the eight-year-old Afro pop singer says he’s fully prepared for today’s event.

“It’s going to be an evening of fun and excitement, as I’m fully prepared to host Majek Fashek another big players in the industry today,” he said.

Revealing that his music career kicked-off at age five,Mixkid says: “My love for music is in-born. I have done many songs and videos. I’m inspired to do music for the rest of my life.

I have done a couple of songs like Flexing,Independent and Iya Bose among others. I’m working on a new single entitled, Education, and I am hoping to work with Tubaba, Wizkid, and Davido.

”Speaking to his fans, he said: “I thank God for where I am today. I want to say thank you to everybody who have supported me. To my fans out there, I am coming out with so much. You all should be expecting a lot from me.”