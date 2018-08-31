Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham has been honoured with the 2018 UEFA president’s award.

Beckham, who enjoyed an excellent career, received the award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin at the Champions League draw ceremony in Monaco.

The ex-England captain was joined by his wife Victoria at the ceremony and was announced as the winner of this prize last week.

He has been acknowledged for ‘outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities’.

After graduating from Manchester United’s youth academy, Beckham proceeded to enjoy a hugely successful spell at Old Trafford, which included him winning six league titles and the Champions League, with the latter triumph coming as part of the treble in 1999.

Beckham then signed for Real Madrid in 2003 before later having spells at LA Galaxy, AC Milan (whom he joined twice on loan) and Paris Saint-Germain.