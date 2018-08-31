– The Sun News
Modrić retains UCL Midfielder of the Season award

31st August 2018

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Luka Modrić has also retained his UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season crown.

Luka Modrić picked up this latest accolade on stage in Monaco during the 2018/19 group stage draw.

It seals a memorable time for the 32-year-old, who has enjoyed an especially productive last few months.

Already a newly crowned European champion with Real Madrid, in July he collected the FIFA Golden Ball for best player at this summer’s World Cup, having helped Croatia to their first ever final.

Top 5 Midfielders of the Season
1 Luka Modrić (Real) – 347points
2 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) –114points
3 Toni Kroos (Real) – 69points
4 Casemiro (Real) – 40points
5 James Milner (Liverpool) –18points

