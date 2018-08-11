Barca insists on Pogba, as Mourinho blames star’s agent
— 11th August 2018
Barcelona have reportedly remained undeterred in their efforts to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
The Catalan giants have recently been linked with an approach for Pogba, despite the 25-year-old still having three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.
Premier League clubs are now unable to sign players until the start of 2019, but according to The Mirror, Barcelona still feel that they are capable of putting together a deal for Pogba.
The La Liga champions allegedly had a cash-plus-player deal rejected earlier this summer, but it appears that the Spanish outfit continue to hold a desire to complete a transfer before the end of August.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has allegedly been left unhappy with agent Mino Raiola as Paul Pogba continues to be linked with other clubs.
Pogba is just two years into a five-year contract at Old Trafford, but the France international has endured a mixed time at the Premier League giants under Mourinho. The player has just helped his country win the World Cup, and it has resulted in the 25-year-old being associated with a potential switch to either Juventus or Barcelona.
Representative Raiola is said to have engineered a possible transfer to one of the European giants, and according to The Times, Mourinho has been left “fuming” about the situation.
