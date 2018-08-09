– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho ‘not confident’ of new signings before deadline
9th August 2018 - Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa
9th August 2018 - West Ham sign Arsenal forward Lucas Perez on three-year contract
9th August 2018 - Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law
9th August 2018 - Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea
9th August 2018 - FUAM matriculates 5,069 students
9th August 2018 - Giroud urges Fekir to join Chelsea as he reveals Hazard talks
9th August 2018 - Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized
9th August 2018 - NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits
9th August 2018 - NASA to launch car-sized spacecraft to study Sun
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho ‘not confident’ of new signings before deadline
deadline

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho ‘not confident’ of new signings before deadline

— 9th August 2018

ESPN

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is “not confident” he will get any new signings before the transfer deadline.

United have until 5 p.m on Thursday to add new players ahead of the start of the season. Sources have told ESPN FC that United are interested in central defenders Jerome Boateng, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Yerry Mina but Mourinho — who has said the season could be “difficult” if the squad is not bolstered — admitted at a news conference on Thursday he is not expecting any new arrivals.

“I am not confident,” Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Leicester City’s visit to Old Trafford on Friday, the first match of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

READ ALSO West Ham sign Arsenal forward Lucas Perez on three-year contract

“The market closes today. It is time for me to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed.

“I focus on the players I have for the first couple of matches.”

Asked whether he he believed there would be any movement in or out of Old Trafford on deadline day, Mourinho replied: “The information I have is no.”

Sources told ESPN FC on Wednesday that while United were still pursuing a centre-back, but the chase has become problematic during the final hours of the window. As it stands, Alderweireld and Maguire are considered too expensive, while Bayern Munich have knocked back a loan move for Boateng.

Sources also say United have baulked at the agent fees involved in signing Mina from Barcelona while sources close to the club have knocked down reports of a bid for Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma.

Mourinho revealed he will be without six senior players for the game against Leicester.

He said: “[Sergio] Romero, he had a surgery after his injury, [Antonio] Valencia, he was injured in pre-season, Marcos Rojo, he was injured in the World Cup,[Diogo] Dalot had a surgery in Porto at the end of April and he is not yet ready.

READ ALSO Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea

“Ander Herrera was injured against Bayern, [Nemanja] Matic was injured in the World Cup and had surgery in Philadelphia a couple of weeks ago.”

Mourinho will have to decide whether or not to pick Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini against Leicester after they returned from post-World Cup break on Monday.

Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku returned early and should be available.

“They return on Monday, trained Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and today so you can imagine that they are not really fit and ready but we have needs,” Mourinho said.

“The list that I gave you before of the injured players is an important list and today after training I will speak with that group [of World Cup players] because everybody is different physically and mentally to see how they feel, how they are and to understand if they think how they can help or not help.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OLOFA

Security: Olofa wants more police presence in Offa

— 9th August 2018

NAN The Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, has called for the deployment of more police personnel in Offa to strengthen security in the town. Gbadamosi made the appeal while receiving the Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Aminu Saleh, during his courtesy visit to the palace on Wednesday. The commissioner was at the Olofa’s…

  • KWARA

    Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, on Thursday, urged governments and political officer holders to uphold the rule of law always for meaningful democracy and egalitarian society. Ahmad made the call at the backdrop of current political developments in the country. READ ALSO: FUAM matriculates 5,069 students He said,…

  • FUAM

    FUAM matriculates 5,069 students

    — 9th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has matriculated 5,069 students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The matriculated students comprised 4,369 Regular students who were admitted to study various programmers offered by the university, 150 Sandwich students and 550 Postgraduate students. READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized…

  • DAURA

    Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized

    — 9th August 2018

    Source: PremiumTimes Intelligence authorities have released Lawal Daura and confiscated his international passport, it has been gathered. The top spy chief was disgraced out of office and taken into custody, on Tuesday, after ordering the deployment of DSS operatives to lay siege to the National Assembly. Daura was released, on Wednesday evening, from a Guest…

  • PYRATES

    NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, has demanded for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the deployment and siege on the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). In a terse press statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Kwaghbunde Gbahabo, Pyrates Confraternity declared that bringing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share