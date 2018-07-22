– The Sun News
Barcelona have made a third bid for Chelsea forward Willian in the region of €60m (£55m), according to fresh reports.

Sky Sports have published a report stating the 29-year-old is the subject of a third bid after the FA Cup winners knocked back two previous approaches.

It is reported the defensive work-rate and application of the Brazil international is a key reasoning behind Barca’s interest.

El Mundo Deportivo say the Brazilian would occupy one of three non-EU spots in the squad without a sale being required despite Philippe

Coutinho, Yerry Mina and Arthur Melo in the Camp Nou ranks.

There has been talk that central defender Mina may need to be sold this summer but the report claims Barca are confident that Coutinho’s application for a Portuguese passport (his wife’s nationality) should be finalised soon.

Last season the Brazilian scored 13 goals, assisted 12 and starred against the Blaugrana in the Champions League.

Willian has scored 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Russian side Anzhi in 2013.

