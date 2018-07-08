The Sun News
MESSI - MBAPPE - €200M

Messi orders Barca to sign €200m Mbappe

— 8th July 2018

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to move for PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe this summer, something that would see the club join Real Madrid in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

This is according to Diario Gol, who are stating that the Argentine superstar wants Mbappe to join him in attack at the Nou Camp next season, and that Los Blancos are also keen on signing the Ligue 1 superstar as an alternative Neymar.

Don Balon have stated in the past that PSG want €200M if they are to see Mbappe leave club, a price that should be deemed a fair one given the absolutely huge potential Mbappe has.

 

