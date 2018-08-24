The Bafarawa challenge

There is no doubt that the former governor of Sokoto State is nationalistic and fits the bill. Many commentators have attested to such credentials. Besides, he is a bridge builder and relates easily with people across ethnic and religious divides. In other words, he is a detribalized Nigerian. Bafarawa was the governor of Sokoto State from 1999 to 2007, during which period he embarked on many infrastructural projects that endeared him to the people of the state.

Since the indication of his interest to run for the plum job, he has engaged in a wide consultation with some stakeholders and statesmen. He has visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo as well as ex-military ruler, Gen, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to solicit their prayers and support. The consultation is still ongoing. He particularly went to Obasanjo to seek for his ‘prayers, advice and support.’

During his tenure as governor of Sokoto State, Obasanjo visited the state to commission projects for 14 times. He left billions of naira for the state in 2007 based on advice from the former leader. He modeled his all-inclusive government on the former president’s administrative style. The virtues that highly recommend Bafarawa for the topmost job include humility, diligence selflessness among others. He has lofty vision for the country and speaks glowingly of the nation’s potential greatness if the right leaders are put in charge.

This is not the first time Bafarawa will be nursing a presidential ambition. His first attempt was in 2011 but he later withdrew. His career as a politician started when he won the post of a councilor in 1976. He won election as a delegate to the National Constitutional Conference of 1995-1995. Since then, he has never looked back. His politics has been consistent. He was instrumental to the formation of political parties including the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) and the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP).