– The Sun News
Latest
5th August 2018 - Women should have children they can raise alone
5th August 2018 - Presidential race: You have my blessings, Babangida tells Makarfi
5th August 2018 - Higuain: AC Milan will bring out the best in me
5th August 2018 - AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0: Andre Silva snatches last-gasp win
5th August 2018 - Armed robbers take over Mile 2 flyovers in Lagos at nights
5th August 2018 - I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress
5th August 2018 - Why men love wrapped pap
5th August 2018 - Oppressor of the press
5th August 2018 - The public servant as a transformational leader
5th August 2018 - Jay-Z may cost Boateng’s Bayern future
Home / National / Presidential race: You have my blessings, Babangida tells Makarfi
MY BLESSINGS

Presidential race: You have my blessings, Babangida tells Makarfi

— 5th August 2018

“You have my blessings and I will look forward to hearing from you on some of these articulations I heard from you today…”

John Adams, Minna

Former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has thrown his weight behind Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, a presidential aspirant and immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: 2019: IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki’s agenda

He gave his blessing at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Saturday when Senator Makarfi paid him a courtesy call. In his earlier address, Makarfi highlighted some of the challenges facing the country and the way to solve them. He further stressed the need for wealth redistribution as well as aggressive job creation.

Ex-head of state, in his response, said: “Without fear or favour, you have made my day. I was almost losing hope in the country. But having heard from the distinguished senator, I have become more enlightened and emboldened to say we have hope in Nigeria.

“We need a new narrative in this country. We can’t go on like we used to. We need an articulated vision of a new Nigeria. I am not surprised that you give such narrative of the country. You did well in the legislature and you handled well one the most civilised and sophisticated states in Nigeria.

“You have my blessings and I will look forward to hearing from you on some of these articulations I heard from you today. Honestly I feel so proud,” he declared.

While lending credence to the need for a restructuring of the country, Makarfi said Nigeria needs a leader who is trusted across tribal and religious lines to drive the process so that it would be a win-win situation for all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, he has assured his teeming supporters that he would remain in PDP regardless of the outcome of the presidential primary of the party, adding that he would rather quit politics than joining the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). He maintained that PDP is the only party that has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

The former Kaduna State governor, who spoke at the PDP secretariat in Minna, the Niger state capital, as part of his nationwide campaign for the party’s presidential primary, said he had no reason whatsoever to quit the party he struggled to keep together during it troubled moment.

“I believe that after the primaries, we will all come together as one united family and see how we can work for the success of the party without rancor in the overall interest of the party and the country, and not to put our personal interest first,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Tony 5th August 2018 at 12:31 pm
    Reply

    Markafi should drop his ambition of contesting for presidency because the south east will NEVER vote for him. It is still fresh in our memory that while the south east youths were being killed during the 2017 Biafra agitation Markafi said during an interview by channels tv that Nnamdi Kanu ‘s action was worst than that of the northern youths.
    PDP should look for a good candidate that can be marketed in South East not Markafi.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MY BLESSINGS

Presidential race: You have my blessings, Babangida tells Makarfi

— 5th August 2018

“You have my blessings and I will look forward to hearing from you on some of these articulations I heard from you today…” John Adams, Minna Former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has thrown his weight behind Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, a presidential aspirant and immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party…

  • ARMED ROBBERS

    Armed robbers take over Mile 2 flyovers in Lagos at nights

    — 5th August 2018

    Armed robbers have taken over the flyovers at Mile 2, Lagos, as no night passes without their robbing and dispossessing motorists who are held in the traffic of their valuables. The traffic snarl occasioned by indiscriminate parking of tankers and trailers along the major roads of the Apapa-Oshodi-Mile 2 corridor has made it possible for…

  • BLOODY

    Why Nigerian leaders who are generals failed – Gen. Don Idada Ikponmwen

    — 5th August 2018

    • Predicts bloody election in 2019 • Gives reasons security system has collapsed in Nigeria Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Brigadier-General Don Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) was the former Provost-Marshal of the Nigerian Army. While serving in the army in the various capacities, he brought to bear the great discipline he imbibed from the Nigeria…

  • SARAKI WILL NOT RESIGN, SAY MISAU

    Saraki won’t resign, insist senators

    — 5th August 2018

    The senator representing Bauchi Central, Isa Hama Misau, and his Kwara South counterpart, Rafiu Ibrahim, have said that Senate President Bukola Saraki would not resign from the position when the Senate resumes on September 25. READ ALSO: Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now They warned senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against…

  • Juliet IBEKAKU Nwagwu

    Why FG is opposed to Dasuki’s bail – Ibekaku, Presidential Aide on Judiciary Reforms

    — 5th August 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Senior Special Assistant to the President on Judiciary Reforms, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, believes that Nigeria must spare nothing in the fight against corruption. An erudite law scholar, Mrs Nwagwu has 22 years postgraduate experience as an international criminal law attorney and development. Prior to her current position in the presidency, she has…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share