Presidential race: You have my blessings, Babangida tells Makarfi

Former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has thrown his weight behind Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, a presidential aspirant and immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). READ ALSO: 2019: IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki’s agenda He gave his blessing at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Saturday when Senator Makarfi paid him a courtesy call. In his earlier address, Makarfi highlighted some of the challenges facing the country and the way to solve them. He further stressed the need for wealth redistribution as well as aggressive job creation.

Ex-head of state, in his response, said: “Without fear or favour, you have made my day. I was almost losing hope in the country. But having heard from the distinguished senator, I have become more enlightened and emboldened to say we have hope in Nigeria. “We need a new narrative in this country. We can’t go on like we used to. We need an articulated vision of a new Nigeria. I am not surprised that you give such narrative of the country. You did well in the legislature and you handled well one the most civilised and sophisticated states in Nigeria.