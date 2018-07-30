– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - Atiku, bridge builder, says group
30th July 2018 - ABUAD ranked best private varsity in Nigeria
30th July 2018 - How to outlaw counterfeit drugs in Nigeria
30th July 2018 - 2019: Ambode’s ‘formality campaigns’ (1)
30th July 2018 - The national carrier
30th July 2018 - Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov
30th July 2018 - Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy
30th July 2018 - Zimbabwe’s rough road to election
30th July 2018 - Troops kill 16 terrorists
30th July 2018 - Defections: APC’ll still win in 2019 – Okorocha, Keyamo
Home / National / Atiku, bridge builder, says group
ATIKU

Atiku, bridge builder, says group

— 30th July 2018

Merit Ibe

Atiku Ambassadors, a political and support group championing the cause of Atiku Abubakar in the 20129 presidential election, has described the former vice president as a bridge builder and detribalised Nigerian.

The group, during  a press conference in Lagos recently, also described  him as  an accomplished business man, and a global personality, who is eminently qualified to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

Acting National Media and Publicity Secretary of the group,  Gbenga Adeniyi, in a communique said that the group had been in existence for over 10 years, and “we actually worked for the re-election of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.”

READ ALSO: ABUAD ranked best private varsity in Nigeria

While disclosing that a lot of other groups recently teamed up with Atiku Ambassadors to become more formidable.Adeniyi said: “among us, we have diverse professionals who are committed to the ideals of Atiku Abubakar.”

He said the Atiku Ambassadors has solid structures in all the states of the federation, including the federal capital territory, and has been supporting and will continue to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants, at all levels, all over the federation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ATIKU

Atiku, bridge builder, says group

— 30th July 2018

Merit Ibe Atiku Ambassadors, a political and support group championing the cause of Atiku Abubakar in the 20129 presidential election, has described the former vice president as a bridge builder and detribalised Nigerian. The group, during  a press conference in Lagos recently, also described  him as  an accomplished business man, and a global personality, who…

  • ABUAD

    ABUAD ranked best private varsity in Nigeria

    — 30th July 2018

    The Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) has emerged number one best university out of 75 private universities in Nigeria. In the latest July ranking of world universities carried out by popular webometrics based in Spain, ABUAD,  was also ranked second best university among all federal, state and private universities and polytechnics numbering about 278. ABUAD was…

  • COUNTERINSURGENCY TROOPS

    Troops kill 16 terrorists

    — 30th July 2018

    The Nigerian Army says its counterinsurgency troops in the North East have killed 16 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in a Borno village. Philip Nwosu, Lagos and Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said its troops on counterinsurgency in the North East have killed 16 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Mairari village,…

  • BUHARI CAMPAIGN TEAM

    Defections: APC’ll still win in 2019 – Okorocha, Keyamo

    — 30th July 2018

    Buhari campaign team insists that the recent defections of members of the APC at the National Assembly and across the states to the People Democratic Party (PDP) won’t stop the president’s re-election. Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has boasted that the current crisis rocking the…

  • BENUE GOVERNOR SAM

    I’m being persecuted, says Benue gov, Ortom

    — 30th July 2018

    Benue Governor Sam Ortom alleges he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and the APC for refusing to surrender Benue land to herdsmen. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that he is being persecuted by the Federal Government and his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share