Atiku, bridge builder, says group

Merit Ibe

Atiku Ambassadors, a political and support group championing the cause of Atiku Abubakar in the 20129 presidential election, has described the former vice president as a bridge builder and detribalised Nigerian.

The group, during a press conference in Lagos recently, also described him as an accomplished business man, and a global personality, who is eminently qualified to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

Acting National Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Gbenga Adeniyi, in a communique said that the group had been in existence for over 10 years, and “we actually worked for the re-election of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.”

While disclosing that a lot of other groups recently teamed up with Atiku Ambassadors to become more formidable.Adeniyi said: “among us, we have diverse professionals who are committed to the ideals of Atiku Abubakar.”

He said the Atiku Ambassadors has solid structures in all the states of the federation, including the federal capital territory, and has been supporting and will continue to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants, at all levels, all over the federation.