ABUAD ranked best private varsity in Nigeria

The Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) has emerged number one best university out of 75 private universities in Nigeria.

In the latest July ranking of world universities carried out by popular webometrics based in Spain, ABUAD, was also ranked second best university among all federal, state and private universities and polytechnics numbering about 278.

ABUAD was established in November 2009 by renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria and educationist, Chief Afe Babalola.

In his capacity as the pro-chancellor of the University of Lagos from 2001 to 2007, he successfully reformed the university which was ranked the first university in Nigeria.

His decision to set up the university was the product of his personal experience garnered from the decay in the national education system.

In its eight years of existence, the university is popularly known as the fastest growing university in Africa. Its College of Law was acknowledged as the Best College of Law in West Africa by NUC, while the College of Engineering was described by Nigeria Society of Engineering as the template for engineering education in the country. The college has won global awards in London and USA.

Recently, the university commissioned an ultra modern teaching hospital which is equipped with latest teaching equipment.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, described it as the best he has seen in this part of the world, expresssing delight that it would put an end to medical tourism in the country.

In 2015, the University of London in appreciation of his contribution to law and education awarded him LL.D Degree.