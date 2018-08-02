Aston Villa have reportedly registered an interest in loaning Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

New investors have recently arrived at Villa Park, but the West Midlands outfit must still look to make cutbacks in the transfer market in order to fulfil their obligations with FFP.

According to the Daily Mail, that has resulted in Villa looking to bring in Abraham on a temporary basis in a bid to boost the club’s attacking ranks.

Chelsea are likely to loan out the England international during the current campaign with Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi all currently competing for a place in Maurizio Sarri’s starting lineup.

However, the 20-year-old is allegedly keen to remain in the Premier League having spent a year on loan at Swansea City.