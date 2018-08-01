– The Sun News
2025

IAAF targets World Championships in Africa by 2025

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) says it is targeting the World Senior Championships in Africa by 2025.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe made the assertion on Wednesday in Asaba while lauding the 16 athletes who were inducted into the African Athletics Confederation (CAA) Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Coe said the world body was working to ensure that Africa hosted more events.

“I made a promise when I became president and that was to try and bring as many events as possible to Africa.

“We had the first Diamond League in Africa in Rabat, Morocco last month and the spectacular World Cross Country championships in Uganda, as well as the IAAF U-18 Championships in Nairobi, both in 2017,” he said.

READ ALSO N-Power: 12,000 youths successful in Kano state—official

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2020, Nairobi will host the U-20 World Championships

Coe said IAAF’s ambition and aspiration, however, is to bring the World (Senior) Championships to Africa by 2025.

The 1980 Moscow Olympian, while extolling the virtues of CAA President Hamad Malboum, also praised Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitments in the area of sports.

“We cannot survive as a sport without infrastructure, so I thank the governor for his commitment and vision to leave behind a legacy.

“The facility, even after this championships would serve young people in this area, in this region and country for many years to come,’’ he said.

The African Senior Athletics Championships, which started on Wednesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium ends on Sunday.

