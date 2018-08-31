APGA, the only unblemished party in Nigeria – National Chair

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has described APGA as the only party in Nigeria without blemish.

The APGA chairman stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is suffering from ‘hemorrhage’, while All Progressives Congress (APC) is ‘asphyxiating’, adding that the APGA is ready to provide ‘undertakers for their burial and to nail their coffins’ in 2019.

Oye stated this while playing host to the Benue State gubernatorial aspirant of the party, John A’hemba Tseayo, who led a delegation to pay him a courtesy visit at the APGA national Secretariat, Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He assured its gubernatorial aspirant in Benue State, of partnership for the actualisation of his aspiration to govern Benue state, Nigeria’s Food Basket, come 2019.

In a statement by John A’hemba Tseayo Campaign Organisation, the APGA National Chairman said, “I am happy that you have come. I like a young man that is untainted. I believe that you will get there if you work hard,” adding that “I am here to help you. I like progress, so take it from me that you have a partner in me.”

The APGA national Chairman, who noted that the North Central is cardinal in the party’s desire to take over leadership of the country, stated that the party wants a strong candidate from Benue State).

Oye also made reference to what he described as the ‘excruciating pains’ Nigerians have been going through under the APC-led Federal Government. He maintained that the party was working in partnership with North Central and the south to liberate the country from its current quagmire.

He explained that his party’s vision to win election can only be realized with credible candidates said it was for that reason that APGA has been broadened and opened up for Nigerians to realize their ambition for a better Nigeria with a global reach.

Earlier, the Benue State 2019 governorship hopeful, Tseayo, said the delegation was at the APGA national secretariat to brief the chairman on the development and strategies by the state chapter of the party to winning 2019 polls.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Denen Achussa, Tseayo informed the APGA leadership that he has a vision to lead Benue State out of its present quagmire and reposition it to take its rightful place in the comity of states in the country.

Tseayo, with vast experience in the aviation sector, pleaded for a level-playing field for all aspirants so that the party will present credible and acceptable candidates to win the 2019 polls.