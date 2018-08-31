Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Merkel’s visit to Nigeria is part of her trip to three African countries. She had earlier visited Senegal and Ghana.

Merkel’s visit came about 48 hours after the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, visited Abuja.

Merkel’s delegation included experts on electrification, digitalisation, infrastructure and energy management.

The German Chancellor had said her talks with the leaders would include creating job opportunities in the three countries in order to prevent their citizens from attempting to migrate to Europe.

A large percentage of African migrants trying to cross to Europe through the Mediterranean are Nigerians

Merkel arrived the forecourt of the State House, Abuja, around 10.02a.m and was received by President Buhari and top government officials.

Details later…