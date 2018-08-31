Poor power supply: Discos owe NBET N103bn— 31st August 2018
In its third quarter report 2017, NERC said during the three months under review, that Discos paid N44 billion from N147 billion invoice issued by NBET
Isaac Anumihe, Abuja
Despite the N72 billion credit granted the Distribution Companies (Discos) to enable them take off enough energy from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday, disclosed that Discos are still owing Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) over N103 billion.
READ ALSO: Abandoned 693 containers of power equipment recovered by TCN after 15 years
In its third quarter report 2017, NERC said during the three months under review, that Discos paid N44 billion from N147 billion invoice issued by NBET, leaving a shortfall of N103 billion. The report also showed that there was low revenue collection efficiency by the Discos as well as consumers’ poor response to paying bills, adding that out of N151.7 billion electricity bills issued to customers, N90 billion was recovered.
READ ALSO: KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills
According to the Commission, the key initiative towards improving revenue collection in the electricity industry is the provision of meters to all end-use consumers.
“During the period under review, Discos were issued an invoice totaling a sum of N147 billion for energy received from NBET and for the service charge by the Market Operator (MO) but only N44 billion was settled, creating a shortfall of N103 billion,” the report stated.
“To address the liquidity challenge in the electricity industry, with particular emphasis on the poor remittance by Discos, the Commission is currently working on a framework to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of market revenues. The framework aims at ensuring transparency and fairness in the utilisation of market funds.
“The Discos collectively billed a total sum of the N151.75 billion during the period under review but only N90.30 billion was recovered through collections. This represents an average of 55 per cent collection efficiency thus implying that of every N10 worth of electricity sold during the quarter, N4.50 remains uncollected from customers.
“A major factor contributing to low collection efficiency is customers’ dissatisfaction with estimated billing. The Commission has initiated a regulation to fast-track the roll-out of meters by potential investors under a financially-viable and bankable arrangements,” the Commission said.
On May 10, 2018, the Federal Government, in a bid to improve power supply, provided N72 billion financial facility to Discos which, though was a loan, would be converted to an equity.
According to the Discos’ privatisation terms, the government has 40 percent shareholding in them while the core investors of the Discos maintain 60 per cent shareholding.
READ ALSO: DISCOs urge FG to tackle transmission challenges
Also, the government indicated that TCN would be the source of the facility as well as its manager.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Electricity: FG gets $10m pay from international consumers27th August 2018
-
Nigerians in China upbeat about Buhari’s visit27th August 2018
-
DISCOs urge FG to tackle transmission challenges20th August 2018
Latest
Poor power supply: Discos owe NBET N103bn— 31st August 2018
In its third quarter report 2017, NERC said during the three months under review, that Discos paid N44 billion from N147 billion invoice issued by NBET Isaac Anumihe, Abuja Despite the N72 billion credit granted the Distribution Companies (Discos) to enable them take off enough energy from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory…
-
Jubilation as Davido storms Lagos NYSC camp— 31st August 2018
It was wild jubilation at the Lagos State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, Ipaja, on Thursday, as musician icon, David Adeleke, popular as Davido, was sworn in among 2,152 Batch ‘B’, Stream 2 corps members. The security personnel had a tough time controlling fellow corps members and NYSC staff who rushed to take…
-
PDP: NWC cautions aspirants against negative campaign— 31st August 2018
Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned presidential aspirants on the platform of the party against negative campaigns ahead of the October 5 presidential primary of the party. The PDP NWC met with the presidential aspirants in Abuja, on Wednesday night, where it gave the charge. A…
-
2019: Durotoye defeats Moghalu, 15 others to emerge PACT’s consensus candidate— 31st August 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the the 2019 general elections, former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu and 15 other presidential aspirants on the platform of Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) has endorsed Fela Durotoye as their consensus presidential candidate. Durotoye is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Alliance for…
-
Vote for me again in 2019, Buhari begs women— 31st August 2018
…As President’s wife urges them to shun politicians who use youths as thugs Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked the Nigerian women for voting for him in 2015 and urged them to repeat the feat in 2019. He made the call, on Thursday, at the Women Political Aspirants Summit organised by National Council…
-
Entertainment
Linda Ikeji sacks staff accused of raping teenager— 30th August 2018
Linda Ikeji, popular Nigerian blogger, has sacked Theo Ukpaa, the man who is alleged to have raped Emilia Samuel when the latter was 16 years old. Ms Ikeji, who made the announcement on her blog on Wednesday night, said: “I personally wanted to let everyone know that Theo Ukpaa, who was Head of Programmes at…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Tragedy as erosion wreaks havoc on Kebbi community— 31st August 2018
“I am just using this opportunity to appeal again to Kebbi State Government to rescue us from this erosion invasion before the situation gets worse.” Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Residents of Gesse Bayero Community in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, have over the years, suffered untold hardship in the face of erosion and…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Stemming Nigeria’s population growth— 31st August 2018
There is no doubt that unplanned pregnancy triggers population growth and consequently causes many families headaches. • Couples urged to embrace family planning Job Osazuwa An Ibadan, Oyo State-based petty trader, Mrs. Clara Akinwunmi, a mother of six, has four girls and two boys. And she is currently pregnant. She confessed that her current pregnancy came…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late mum – Abounce, rapper/actor— 31st August 2018
“Growing up with my mum was exciting. It would probably be the same with every other kid out there that grew up with their mums.” Tony Ogaga Fast rising rapper, Abounce, has come a long way. From knocking out beats with the late music maestro, OJB Jezreel to rapping and now acting, the musician is…
Opinion
Nigeria’s seaport and social depression— 31st August 2018
Servicing only Nigeria makes it an underperforming seaport when Niger Republic, Chad, CAR and even Mali look forward to be serviced by it. Victor C. Ariole Unlike Cote d’Ivoire’s Seaport that intersects with service industry and give Cote d’Ivoire over 60% of its GDP, Nigeria’s seaport does not exceed 30% and it is a seaport…
Columnists
-
Challenges of emotional intelligence— 31st August 2018
According to experts, emotional intelligence has several components. It is basically about body language but involves a whole range of feelings. Ladi Ayodeji Almost everyone applies the principle of emotional intelligence without knowing it except for those in the field of psychology, who know how it works. In a layman’s language, emotional intelligence or quotient…
-
The making of a democratically elected dictator— 31st August 2018
Hitler was a democratically elected dictator, whose rise to power and subsequent authoritarian totalitarianism in Germany was sustained by the same scenario playing out in Nigeria today. Majeed Dahiru A combination of ethno-regional populism driven by religious fundamentalism in northern Nigeria, an entrenched dogma of party supremacy in the ruling APC and a mob of…
-
Greek gift from Britain and United States— 31st August 2018
Ironically, Britain remains the only second home of Nigerian citizens of the world, even as we reject the Greek gift Duro Onabule British Prime Minister, Theresa May, was unsparingly patronising during her visit to three African countries, including Nigeria. Worse still, the British leader was so condescending in the public relation stunt, which preceded her…
-
Between individual interest and Buhari’s national interest— 31st August 2018
Is it going to be determined by those in government, who, in their warped belief, think that national interest is their individual interest…? Onuoha Ukeh On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari dropped all pretences to show the world his anti-democracy tendencies. Looking executives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the top echelon of the country’s judiciary,…
-
Cancer of the pancreas: No knocks— 30th August 2018
Cancer of the pancreas occurs when pancreatic cells begin to multiply out of control resulting in the formation of a mass or tumour. Dr. Emmanuel Enabulele Lately, we have been navigating through the anatomical zone often referred to as the embryological foregut. In the course of this, we touched on the inflammatory conditions of the…
-
How to manage stress— 30th August 2018
The simple act of talking face-to-face with another human can trigger hormones that relieve stress when you’re feeling agitated or insecure. Fr. Anselm Adodo No one is immune to stress. We all experience stress from time to time. Some people may cope with stress more effectively or recover from stressful events more quickly than others….
-
Don’t let common back pain ruin your conjugal life— 30th August 2018
“I have taken to traveling and not stay at home just to avoid conjugal encounter with my wife because of the pain I get after that in my back.” Charles Ehirim I have several times declined to write on back pain as it links to sex. I have written on the linkage, using likely synonyms,…
-
Dividends of democracy— 30th August 2018
The dividends of democracy are simply the benefits enjoyed by the masses who voted for the government in power. Newton Jibunoh In today’s article, I am hoping to pass across a message that will encourage my fellow Nigerians to ponder over the state of our democracy. At the end of this article, I am hoping…
-
Fake News and the oga at the top— 30th August 2018
Of all the canvassers or pretenders against the practice of fake news, nobody beats the presidential media motormouths… Jimanze Ego-Alowes The present government as is, is led by Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Nigerian Army general. Buhari had on occasions complained of fake news and such related irritations on his own skein of news. However, it…
-
The Saraki saga— 30th August 2018
Those whom the establishment want to kill rarely escape the dangling axe of the executioner. Saraki survived the plot. Amaze Obi He has remained a thorn in the flesh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since his emergence as the President of the Senate in June 2015. He happened on the scene in the manner…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply