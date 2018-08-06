– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC
6th August 2018 - Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour
6th August 2018 - 2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo
6th August 2018 - Umahi knocks Oshiomhole
6th August 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos begins expansion of truck terminal
6th August 2018 - 9 corps members drown in Taraba during picnic
6th August 2018 - Another lifeline for the Discos
6th August 2018 - Moses: Chelsea set for new season
6th August 2018 - We’re not aware of Senator’s defection rumour – PDP
6th August 2018 - EMMANUEL MIRACLE ENE 07062705274
Home / Cover / National / How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC
UNSEAT

How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC

— 6th August 2018

“We can bring you news that the disputed leadership of the APC have perfected their plans to apply Gestapo methods to forcefully unseat the Senate President”

• Accuses ruling party’s lawmakers of wooing PDP counterparts

• APC: It’s cheap blackmail

• NNPC denies allegation

Romanus Ugwu; Uche Usim, Abuja and Sunday Ani

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has alleged that the Presidency has perfected plans to induce some senators to impeach the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

READ ALSO: PDP alleges plot to impeach Saraki, Ekweremadu

The splinter group, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Kassim Afegbua, claimed that part of the plot was to reach out to some PDP Senators, especially those who have pending corruption queries in order to give them a clean bill of health once they defect to the APC.

But the APC dismissed the allegations as a cry of a drowning man. It claimed that it was nothing but cheap blackmail to discredit the ruling party.

In a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC said: “It is a cry of a drowning man. Kassim Afegbua and his cohorts are trying to elicit sentiment and to make futile attempt to dent the integrity of the APC-led government. The reason why most of them are defecting is because the President Buhari-led administration is not sharing money which is the PDP philosophy.

“So this administration cannot inject tax payers money into impeaching the President of the Senate or the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This is a serious government and not a dead party called the PDP.

“What PDP is doing is to whip up sentiment before their final burial in 2019. National Assembly members have procedures on how a Speaker or President of the Senate can be impeached. And we believe that the APC lawmakers know their rules and they will apply it accordingly.

“The hierarchy of the APC have no business spending money to impeach these people because APC still commands the majority in both houses.

Since Saraki has gone back to where he came from, he cannot preside over majority APC lawmakers. Therefore, we will use our numerical strength to remove him following the rule of law.

“So, let the PDP propaganda machine continue to raise false alarm. We will remain focused and ensure that President Buhari is not distracted by charlatans. Very soon, we shall separate the men from the boys.”

Notwithstanding the rebuttal, R-APC insisted that indeed, there were plots to oust Saraki. In fact, it claimed that apart from inducement, APC was shopping for a pliable judge from whom to procure either a black market injunction or order that would be used as alibi for the planned impeachment and takeover of the National Assembly and illegally reconvene it, before the September 25 resumption date.

READ ALSO: Senator Adamu: Saraki behind R-APC

Afegbua said: “The rumour making the rounds that Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, would be impeached by crook or hook has remained unabated in the last few days. We can bring you news that the disputed leadership of the APC, working in cahoots with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice coupled with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have perfected their plans to apply Gestapo methods to forcefully unseat the Senate President.

“A high-powered meeting of these persons was held at the Maitama residence of the disputed chairman of the APC on Thursday, 2nd August, 2018 where they brainstormed on the possible ways to carry out their illegality. The meeting, which lasted for three hours, insider source confirmed to us at the R-APC, explored both legal and illegal approach to execute the assignment of ensuring that Dr. Bukola Saraki ceases to be the Senate President.

“Having met a brickwall going by the legal processes involved before the Senate can be reopened, the disputed APC leadership is toiling with the barbaric idea of forcefully opening the National Assembly, reconvene the Senate and use the senators of the APC to preside over the planned impeachment. Senator Abdullahi Adamu has been penciled down to succeed Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki, amidst a host of other changes in the Senate’s principal officers.

“Once the Senate leadership is overthrown in a coup d’etat manner, the Senate will immediately consider the virement budget of the INEC and also approve the pending nominations in the Senate. Part of the plot was to reach out to some PDP senators, especially those who have EFCC queries in order to give them a clean bill of health once they defect to the APC.

“We are by this statement alerting the nation and the international community of these barbaric, gangsteristic, primitive and rebarbative plots aimed at deliberately overheating the system and undermine law and order by sheer use of brute force.

“We are raising alarm because of the dangers this portends for democracy, especially in an already fragile political atmosphere that has played host to several fluctuations and militarisation in the last two weeks.

“Part of the plot is to seek out what they called a “friendly Judge” where they could procure either a blackmarket injunction or “Jankara” Court order that would be used as alibi for the planned impeachment and takeover of the National Assembly. We find all these plots as burdensome for a system that was already undergoing storm and stress, thus making us object of ridicule in the eyes of the world.

“It is benumbing to note that those who usually occupy the front seats when democracy is being discussed are the architects of these orchestrated plots peculiar with military regimes. Even when we understand that they could be carryover effects of military regime, we never knew they have assumed this frightening dimension,” the statement read.

However, following rife allegations that the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru has planned to fund the impeachment of Saraki when the upper legislative chamber reconvenes, the management of the national oil company, yesterday, washed its hands off such plots, even as it urged Nigerians to insulate it from ongoing political maneuverings.

READ ALSO: NNPC says Baru not funding alleged impeachment plot against Saraki

Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement said allegation that the NNPC’s helmsman had doled out funds to effect the impeachment of Saraki was untrue.

Ughamadu described the report as the handiwork of mischief-makers seeking to drag the NNPC and its GMD into a purely political affair totally different from its mandate as the national oil company with fiduciary responsibilities to the government and the citizens.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNSEAT

How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC

— 6th August 2018

“We can bring you news that the disputed leadership of the APC have perfected their plans to apply Gestapo methods to forcefully unseat the Senate President” • Accuses ruling party’s lawmakers of wooing PDP counterparts • APC: It’s cheap blackmail • NNPC denies allegation Romanus Ugwu; Uche Usim, Abuja and Sunday Ani The Reformed All…

  • AKPABIO'S DEFECTION RUMOUR

    Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour

    — 6th August 2018

    Akpabio’s defection to APC has remained a recurrent rumour since 2017 when Osinbajo openly invited him to defect to APC during his visit to Uyo Joe Effiong, Uyo There is anxiety in the entire political landscape of Akwa Ibom State following the rumour that the Senate Minority Leader and former governor of the state, Godswill…

  • BETTER NIGERIA

    2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo

    — 6th August 2018

    The former president declared that he was ready to make more personal sacrifices like he had done, to make Nigeria better. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed that no amount of intimidation and threat will force him to abandon his struggle for a better Nigeria. He said “nobody who loves Nigeria will…

  • UMAHI CALLS OSHIOMHOLE STATEMENT CHILDISH

    Umahi knocks Oshiomhole

    — 6th August 2018

    – Describes APC chair’s attack as childish, blackmail Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has chided the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the latter’s demand for an unreserved apology for denying his party access to Abakaliki Stadium last Saturday. READ ALSO: Umahi renames Abakaliki stadium after late…

  • TERMINAL

    Apapa gridlock: Lagos begins expansion of truck terminal

    — 6th August 2018

    • Proposes 5,000-capacity terminal in Ijanikin Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday ordered the expansion of a truck terminal in Orile Iganmu to curb the indiscriminate trucks parking on roads and bridges in the state. READ ALSO: How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode Ambode said the expansion of the terminal was one…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share