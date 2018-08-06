The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has alleged that the Presidency has perfected plans to induce some senators to impeach the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The splinter group, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Kassim Afegbua, claimed that part of the plot was to reach out to some PDP Senators, especially those who have pending corruption queries in order to give them a clean bill of health once they defect to the APC.

But the APC dismissed the allegations as a cry of a drowning man. It claimed that it was nothing but cheap blackmail to discredit the ruling party.

In a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC said: “It is a cry of a drowning man. Kassim Afegbua and his cohorts are trying to elicit sentiment and to make futile attempt to dent the integrity of the APC-led government. The reason why most of them are defecting is because the President Buhari-led administration is not sharing money which is the PDP philosophy.

“So this administration cannot inject tax payers money into impeaching the President of the Senate or the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This is a serious government and not a dead party called the PDP.

“What PDP is doing is to whip up sentiment before their final burial in 2019. National Assembly members have procedures on how a Speaker or President of the Senate can be impeached. And we believe that the APC lawmakers know their rules and they will apply it accordingly.

“The hierarchy of the APC have no business spending money to impeach these people because APC still commands the majority in both houses.

Since Saraki has gone back to where he came from, he cannot preside over majority APC lawmakers. Therefore, we will use our numerical strength to remove him following the rule of law.

“So, let the PDP propaganda machine continue to raise false alarm. We will remain focused and ensure that President Buhari is not distracted by charlatans. Very soon, we shall separate the men from the boys.”

Notwithstanding the rebuttal, R-APC insisted that indeed, there were plots to oust Saraki. In fact, it claimed that apart from inducement, APC was shopping for a pliable judge from whom to procure either a black market injunction or order that would be used as alibi for the planned impeachment and takeover of the National Assembly and illegally reconvene it, before the September 25 resumption date.