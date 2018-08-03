The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, described the allegations as ridiculous and a hollow narrative to garner cheap sympathy, stating that Nigerians no longer believe PDP lies. He said Buhari is a confirmed democrat, who has handed over to his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, a thing the PDP never did in 16 years, insisting the opposition party saw “monumental mismanagement and sadistic plunder.” Shehu said the PDP was peddling falsehood because it’s afraid its old records will be reopened. The statement read: “Claims by the failing Peoples Democratic Party that President Muhammadu

Buhari had taken a 10-day leave, in order to leave the stage for illegal and unconstitutional actions by the administration are both ridiculous and a hollow narrative to garner cheap sympathy. READ ALSO: Buhari to visit London on 10-day vacation “That the president, himself a sworn democrat, had handed power to his deputy without compulsion is exemplary and innovative, something that the PDP failed to produce in their 16 years of monumental mismanagement and sadistic plunder. For the benefit of the doubters, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the vice president who acts in the absence of the president is a lawyer of the highest rank and a social rights crusader, who had received local and international acclaim before he took the president office. It is inconceivable that this is the team to copy the bad manners cast in stone in the PDP.

“We welcome objective criticism and take them seriously and humbly, but Nigerians must by now be tired of a party, the stock in trade of which is to cry wolf where there is none, ostensibly to spread negativity and distract the president’s attention from the cleansing operations he has been mandated carry out. “The president is carrying out difficult reforms for the future growth of the country, such as the implementation of the ease of doing business, the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the whistleblower process, and hundreds of others, including the massive investment in rail, roads and power. If such reforms had happened in 16 years of the PDP, it would have made things much better for the country. “Instead, they seem to be fixated with a desperate quest for power, nothing but power for its own sake because they have nothing to offer. They draw a sadistic pleasure when things appear to be going wrongly, yet they offer nothing by way of remedy or solutions.