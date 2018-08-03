– The Sun News
3rd August 2018 - PDP alleges plot to impeach Saraki, Ekweremadu
3rd August 2018 - I offer myself in defence of democracy – Saraki
3rd August 2018 - Kalu, others appeal Justice Idris’ ruling on no case submission
3rd August 2018 - Soyinka hits Obasanjo: You’re opportunist
3rd August 2018 - Obasanjo warns ADC against internal supremacy battle
3rd August 2018 - Apapa gridlock: FG begins Lagos-Ibadan rail project next week
3rd August 2018 - Impeachment: My life in danger – Madumere
3rd August 2018 - Attacks on IDPs, gov: Plateau residents unite against hoodlums
3rd August 2018 - Prioritising the quest for productivity
3rd August 2018 - APC stung by bees that swarm around PDP
Related Articles

OPPOSITION PDP ALLEGES

PDP alleges plot to impeach Saraki, Ekweremadu

— 3rd August 2018

• Nigerians no longer believe opposition PDP party’s lies – Presidency Ndubuisi Orji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) yesterday alleged that there was a plan to illegally remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, from office, as Senate President and Deputy Senate President. READ ALSO: Ekweremadu exposes plots…

  • SARAKI - OFFER myself in defence of democracy

    I offer myself in defence of democracy – Saraki

    — 3rd August 2018

    “I offer myself to ensure I continue to play my part, to continue to ensure that we defend our democratic principles in this country…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, said he has offered himself for the defence of democratic principles in country. Saraki, who announced his defection from the All Progressives…

  • KALU NO-CASE SUBMISSION

    Kalu, others appeal Justice Idris’ ruling on no case submission

    — 3rd August 2018

    The judge said: “I am of the view that the defendants have some explanations to make in the light of… the evidence… The no-case submission is dismissed” Ismail Omipidan Former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Federal High Court, which last Tuesday said he…

  • OBASANJO - OPPORTUNIST

    Soyinka hits Obasanjo: You’re opportunist

    — 3rd August 2018

    Soyinka agreed that Obasanjo’s letter rubbishing President Buhari wasn’t in bad taste. He however said what he didn’t like was Obasanjo being an opportunist Olamide Babatunde Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo as an opportunist. He made the remark yesterday, when he unveiled the 8th book in his intervention series…

  • INTERNAL SUPREMACY

    Obasanjo warns ADC against internal supremacy battle

    — 3rd August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has warned members of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State against internal supremacy battle that could spell doom for the party. He gave the warning after separate meetings he held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, with some power brokers in Oyo State. Obasanjo gave the caution…

