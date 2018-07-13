– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - Senator Adamu: Saraki behind R-APC
13th July 2018 - Boko Haram kills 5, hoists flag in Adamawa
13th July 2018 - IPOB warns Miyetti Allah
13th July 2018 - Bill to create state, LG police passes first reading in Senate
13th July 2018 - Tanker drivers’ strike: NPA to sanction erring shipping firms over holding bays
13th July 2018 - FIFA investigates Croatia, Nigeria match
13th July 2018 - How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts
13th July 2018 - Group calls for increased youth representation in Nigeria
13th July 2018 - Refuse overruns Nnewi industrial community, as residents fear epidemics
13th July 2018 - Imo gov dictator, danger to our democracy – Ihedioha
Home / Cover / National / Senator Adamu: Saraki behind R-APC
SENATOR ADAMU

Senator Adamu: Saraki behind R-APC

— 13th July 2018
  • Senate president keeps mum

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West in the Eighth Senate, has described the “reformed” All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a breakaway faction of the ruling party, as a 419 group.

Adamu told newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, that Senate President, Bukola Saraki seems to be the brain behind the group.

He said no member of the new People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) benefitted from the faction like Saraki, yet, the senate president has allegedly been disloyal to the APC.

“He (Saraki) has benefited more than any single new PDP person and he seems to be the arrow head of this resistance of betrayal.

“I told you that the nPDP is fake. I told you these are the people who have got felony that they are hiding from, who want to use their positions in the party and the National Assembly as a veil to hide from the felonies they have committed.

“And, the whole thing they are fighting for is not for service to Nigeria, but service to their interests. I did tell you that they were staying in APC to cause more maximum possible damage. I made that clear here. I have been proven right.

“I told you about the noise that they were talking about that they wanted to stay and work with the family of APC, but they were just trying to create the type of impression that they had a raw deal.”

Asked if the splinter group constitutes any threat to the ruling party in 2019, he replied: “The issue of threat doesn’t arise. I don’t feel it in my body. I have been in politics, if I am modest, at least forty years. I have contested elections and never lost.

“I have operated at the local government level; I have operated at the National Assembly level; I have been governor in this country; I have been secretary of the Board of Trustees of the PDP and I am a second-term senator, today.

“I have seen enough in Nigeria’s politics and from what I have seen, the indicators are we are dealing with 419ners. I call them 419ners; I don’t hide it.

“How many of them can go to their constituencies? I don’t call them Abuja politicians because they don’t deserve that accolade. These are just 419. These are guys who go from place to place. The truth is that if Saraki and the rest of them genuinely feel aggrieved and want to go, out let them go out there.

“Three weeks after the convention, we are hearing that some riff-raff have formed something called R-APC.”

Asked to respond to Adamu’s allegations, Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, simply said: “No response.”

On Wednesday, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, described those leaving the party as mercenaries who joined the party because of what they could gain and failed to do so.

The chairman said this at the inauguration of newly-elected national executives of the 39-member Non-National Working Committee (NWC), at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Reiterating that he is ready to listen and address genuine grievances, he however, said for these mercenaries, the doors and windows of the party are wide open.

“For the mercenaries, who mistakenly joined the party because of what they can gain personally, not for the good of the country, not for the good of the party. They came in purely for greener pastures and they have found that they have had to work hard to plant the grass, to wet it, nourish it for it to become green and they cannot wait.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATOR ADAMU

Senator Adamu: Saraki behind R-APC

— 13th July 2018

Senate president keeps mum Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West in the Eighth Senate, has described the “reformed” All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a breakaway faction of the ruling party, as a 419 group. Adamu told newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, that Senate President, Bukola Saraki seems to be the brain behind the…

  • Boko Haram kills 5, hoists FLAG in Adamawa

    Boko Haram kills 5, hoists flag in Adamawa

    — 13th July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola A militant group claiming to be Boko Haram has killed five residents of Luru town and hoisted its flag in the Luru area of Girei Local Government Council of Adamawa State. The terrorists were reported to have invaded Luru on Tuesday, killed five persons, including a former secretary of the defunct…

  • IPOB WARNS MIYETTI ALLAH

    IPOB warns Miyetti Allah

    — 13th July 2018

    Tells herdsmen to forget about ranching in South East Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) against its alleged threat to South East geo-political zones following the rejection of cattle ranches in the zone. The group warned that one…

  • Bill to create state, LG police passes first reading in Senate

    Bill to create state, LG police passes first reading in Senate

    — 13th July 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A bill to amend section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which deals with the Establishment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), scaled First Reading on the floor of the Senate, yesterday. Plans to amend that section of the constitution was suggested by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremandu, last week….

  • TANKER DRIVERS STRIKE

    Tanker drivers’ strike: NPA to sanction erring shipping firms over holding bays

    — 13th July 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Following the tanker drivers’ strike that grounded the Apapa area of Lagos for two weeks now, the Federal Government has threatened to penalise all erring shipping companies and terminal operators for their failure to comply with an agreement with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on the usage of holding bays. In a statement,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share