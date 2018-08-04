Akpabio’s APC romance unsettles PDP— 4th August 2018
The romance between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the PDP Minority Leader in the Senate, has unsettled the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Akpabio might defect to the APC any moment from now once the “terms” are wrapped up, The Nation has reported.
The APC is upbeat about the prospect, which analysts believe will be a major political mileage for President Muhammadu Buhari in the South-South.
A PDP top notch said last night that the party has been appealing to the ex-governor not to defect “but we cannot please him and then displease the governor of the state, Deacon Udom Emmanuel, who is the PDP leader in the state.”
READ ALSO: Ambode seeks legislature/executive harmony in states
There is no love lost between Akpabio and Emmanuel. Emmanuel was practically made governor by Akpabio in 2015.
It was learnt that Akpabio had made up his mind to defect on July 24 but was not recognised the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who got wind of his move, to make his intention public.
Notwithstanding, Akpabio showed signs of his departure from the PDP on Thursday when he boycotted the special meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PDP held to welcome defectors including Saraki and governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Samuel Ortom of Benue state, among others.
A top APC source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said: “The APC and some of our leaders are in serious talks with Akpabio, who is rated as a matchmaker in the South-South.
“The talks border on more deals for the South-South, especially increase in derivation formula; enhanced infrastructure for oil producing areas; how to sustain the ongoing reforms by President Muhammadu Buhari; and arresting the developmental slide in Akwa Ibom State.
“The former governor said his likely defection to APC is informed more by patriotism than selfish interest.”
READ ALSO: FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu –PDP
Responding to a question, the source added: “The terms are still being worked out, but APC is favourably disposed to Akpabio’s defection.
“The ex-governor has an open mind, he has no airs and he does not pretend in asking for a better nation which he thinks Buhari can offer.
“In fact, it was part of the talks that made him visit Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday when the PDP national EXCO was meeting in Abuja.
“We will no doubt accept him into APC. This is a major development from the South-South.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Change coming to Abia in 2019, says Orji Kalu4th August 2018
-
-
Mass defection: PDP moves closer to victory in 2019 – Obuah3rd August 2018
Latest
Akpabio’s APC romance unsettles PDP— 4th August 2018
The romance between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the PDP Minority Leader in the Senate, has unsettled the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Akpabio might defect to the APC any moment from now once the “terms” are wrapped up, The Nation has reported. The APC is upbeat about the prospect, which analysts…
-
Ambode seeks legislature/executive harmony in states— 4th August 2018
NAN Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Friday, attributed the massive development going on in the state to the harmonious relationship between the state executive and legislature. Ambode said this when he received the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Lagos is hosting the Conference of…
-
Customs redeploys 70 Comptrollers— 4th August 2018
Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday, announced the redeployment of 70 comptrol- lers in its efforts to meet the challenges of fighting smuggling, revenue collection and trade facilitation. Among the affected comptrollers are: Abubakar Bashir who moves from Port-Har- court II (Onne) to Apapa; Musa Jibrin from Apapa to Human Resources Development; Sa’idu…
-
Scrabble Federation recalls 2 Nigerian internationals from suspension— 4th August 2018
NAN The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has recalled two Nigerian internationals, Tunde Oduwole and Wale Fasina, from suspension. This was announced in a statement in Akure on Saturday, signed by the Chairman of the Federation’s Publicity Committee, Akintunde Akinsemola. The statement said the players were suspended on February 27 for three months, following their involvement…
-
CAC de-registers African Arts and Culture Heritage Association— 4th August 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has deregistered the African Arts and Culture Heritage Association (AACHA). This followed a petition by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC). In a reply from the CAC to NCAC’s petition with the reference COPM/QU/GCE/Vol/I/OLU/2018 titled “Re: Protest Against the Registration of African Arts and Culture…
-
Entertainment
Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page— 1st August 2018
Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K. Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.” The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
SONS OF BARABBAS— 4th August 2018
– How ex-student organised the kidnap of his teacher for N5m ransom, shocking details of other exploits by deadly kidnap gang Ngozi Uwujare The menace of kidnapping in Delta State took a new twist in Kwale area with the recent abduction of a retired teacher by a kidnap gang that included her former student at…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode— 2nd August 2018
“This issue has become perennial and in the last six years it has always been there. It comes and goes, but the challenge is to be able to find a permanent solution.” • FG must revamp moribund ports, halt creation of tank farms in Lagos Kenechukwu Madukaife In the past few months, roads in Apapa…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Monetisation of the electoral process— 3rd August 2018
Are people deliberately allowed to wallow in poverty so as to achieve a cheap electoral victory? How come there is always enough cash to spend during election period? Itaobong Offiong Etim The increasing monetary inducement that has characterized our electoral process in recent times portends grave danger to the nation’s democratic experience. Of course, this…
Columnists
-
Relationship rules men must follow— 4th August 2018
Kate Halim In this part of the world, women are blackmailed, cajoled and hounded with unsolicited advice on how to make their relationships work. Nobody is talking to men like that. No one is telling men how to keep their women. Women are taught at home and in churches how to keep men by their…
-
Halleluyah chorus for Mike— 4th August 2018
To all Good Samaritans who sent letters, called, visited and shouted Halleluyah sequel to reading my piece last week about God’s Hands of miracle Mike Awoyinfa To all you Good Samaritans who sent letters, called, visited and shouted Halleluyah sequel to reading my piece last week about God’s Hands of miracle that saved me from…
-
Permission to cheat— 4th August 2018
When a partner grants their better half the express permission to go out and do whatever they like…, it’s called ‘hall pass to cheat’. Amaka Nicholas I got a number of amazing and shocking responses to my last week’s article ‘Are you in a sexless marriage?’ I will therefore begin the topic for this week…
-
Overcoming a servile mentality— 3rd August 2018
Grovelling, shaking or involuntary exhibition of nervousness before the boss is a clear evidence that you have a servile mentality. Ladi Ayodeji A spirit of fear is the motivating force behind a servile (or slave) mentality. By “spirit” I am not referring to the supernatural, but an attitude. “Servile” speaks of timidity, lack of self-confidence,…
-
Buhari and disadvantage of incumbency— 3rd August 2018
When an elected leadership in a liberal democracy fails to meet its basic responsibility of security and welfare of citizens, such a leadership suffers from the disadvantage of incumbency. Majeed Dahiru Until the defeat of incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election by opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians often held in awe the…
-
Theatricals, illegalities all over— 3rd August 2018
Saraki timed his defection to tie with that of his (home) state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and 23 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly. They were the latest in the series of political theatricals, absurdities and, in some cases, possible self-immolation. Duro Onabule Senate President Bukola Saraki’s eventual defection from the ruling All Progressives…
-
APC stung by bees that swarm around PDP— 3rd August 2018
With what is happening in the APC at present, it is obvious that the same bees that swarm around the PDP and stung it in 2015 have bitten APC today. Onuoha Ukeh On June 12, 2015, I published an article with the above headline, wherein I talked about the controversy that engulfed the nation over…
-
How sciatica pains disappeared— 2nd August 2018
Dr Bibbi Oluranti Dear Dr., I want to thank you and tell the whole world how you helped me get rid of my excruciating pains in the waist and lower back that tormented for 15 years. This pain was coming down to the muscles of the laps more often at two points of the buttocks…
-
Weather and back pain— 2nd August 2018
While cold weather doesn’t cause arthritis or most other conditions that get worse when temperatures drop, it can cause problems for people who have them. Charles Ehirim We are really in the months of rainy season now. In the past week, it has rained cat and dog almost in every part of the country. For many…
-
Another look at the Customs— 2nd August 2018
The Customs Service is a unique organisation that can be likened to the golden hen that over the years has continued to lay such improved golden eggs Ben Okezie An adage says, “Judging the cover of a book, has no relevance without opening and reading the content.” lt’s like what the advertiser’s say about an…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply