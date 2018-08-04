– The Sun News
AMBODE

Ambode seeks legislature/executive harmony in states

— 4th August 2018

NAN

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Friday, attributed the massive development going on in the state to the harmonious relationship between the state executive and legislature.

Ambode said this when he received the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria at the Lagos House, Alausa,  Ikeja.

Lagos is hosting the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly between August 3 and August 5.

Ambode urged the speakers to take the lessons from Lagos to their various states and work harmoniously with the executive arms, for the good of the people.

”This visit is a very significant one for Lagos State.  The last time we hosted speakers like this was during the administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu.

”It is very significant for us to have been able to bring together speakers from the 36 states inspite  of the various movements in our polity. It means there is still hope  in Nigeria.

”I want to implore other state governments to emulate Lagos State by ensuring harmonious relationship  between  the executive and the legislature.

”Such relationship helps us perform better by  carrying  out our constitutional  roles as elected officers and reaching out to the yearnings of the electorates,” Ambode said.

Earlier, Mr Isamaila Kamba, speaker of Kebbi  State House of Assembly  and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria,  thanked the governor for the grand reception.

Isamaila said that the Conference  would, among other things, deliberate on how  to implement  the recently assented bill granting financial autonomy to state legislative and judicial arms of government.

He urged Gov. Ambode to liaise with other state governments on their behalf,  to give them a soft landing in the implementation  of the law.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 8, assented to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Alteration Act (4th Alteration Act 4, 9, 16, and 21) which grants financial autonomy to the State Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary.

Isamaila also commended the governor for the huge investment on security  and infrastructure development in the state.

”Gov. Ambode, we want you to know  that your name has been written in gold in the history of governance  in Nigeria, ” he said.

In his remarks,  Mr. Mudashiru  Obasa,  the host speaker, said the conference would discuss latest developments in the country, to chart the way forward for the benefit  of Nigerians.

Obasa thanked Governor Ambode for providing the necessary support needed for the success of the conference.

