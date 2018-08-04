FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu –PDP

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government of shopping for a “fraudulent” interim court order to declare the seat of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki vacant following his defection from the ruling party.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said information at its disposal indicates that a cabal in the Presidency and the APC has perfected plans to institute a lawsuit against Saraki, with the aim of securing an injunction to force him out of office, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The opposition party added that “further intelligence available to us shows that once they are able to secure the injunction from a particular compromised judicial officer, they intend to arraign and detain the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on trumped up charges and ensure he is not granted bail so as to keep him out of circulation while their men would move in to effect an illegal leadership change in the Senate.”

It noted that the execution of the alleged plot is to commence from Tuesday next week, and cautioned the ruling party and others involved in the plot to know that they are on a collision course with Nigerians.

“While we trust that the Chief Jus- tice of Nigeria will protect the sanctity of our judiciary especially at this trying time in our national history, we call on the institution of the judiciary at all levels to immune itself from being used by enemies of our democracy as no house falls leaving its roof standing.

This desperation by despotic forces to forcefully and illegally take control of the Senate, the highest symbol of our democratic order, is nothing short of “civilianised coup” which must be resisted by all.

“The judiciary must therefore ensure that it is not intimidated or ensnared to be party to a desperate bid to destabilize our nation.

The PDP holds that this newest devilish plot to destabilise our democracy lays credence to our earlier stand that President Buhari’s supposed London vacation is a ploy to absolve himself of responsibility for the political terror they have plotted to unleash on the opposition, especially the National Assembly.

“Although they denied it as usual, Nigerians can bear witness to the fact that there is nothing the APC government denied that they did not eventually execute. Indeed, there has never been any impunity they executed that they did not deny,” the PDP stated.

Meanwhile former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the PDP to focus on the choice of its presidential candidate in next year’s elections rather than facing the APC which he described as a dying party.

“The APC is dying. What we see today is the last kick of a dying horse. It’s body has shrunk and decays more each day whilst the putrid stench of dead bodies trails it.

“The mark of Cain is upon them: they are cursed beyond redemption and wherever they go they are

ridiculed, despised, hated and rejected. “I say let the dead bury the dead: our focus should no longer be on the dead APC but on the resurrected PDP.

The most important decision for us to make today is WHO our PDP presidential candidate will be?

“Who amongst us can defeat Buhari and win the election in February, who can do a good job as President and who can heal the terrible wounds and bridge the bitter divisions inflicted on our nation over the last three years? The search begins and the game is on”, the outspoken PDP chieftain stated.