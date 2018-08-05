– The Sun News
Latest
5th August 2018 - AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0: Andre Silva snatches last-gasp win
5th August 2018 - Armed robbers take over Mile 2 flyovers in Lagos at nights
5th August 2018 - I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress
5th August 2018 - Why men love wrapped pap
5th August 2018 - Oppressor of the press
5th August 2018 - The public servant as a transformational leader
5th August 2018 - Jay-Z may cost Boateng’s Bayern future
5th August 2018 - Serena withdraws from Rogers Cup
5th August 2018 - Cameroon appoints Seedorf as manager
5th August 2018 - Real plots €200m Eriksen swoop
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0: Andre Silva snatches last-gasp win
Andre

AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0: Andre Silva snatches last-gasp win

— 5th August 2018

FourFourTwo

Barcelona were punished for failing to take their chances against AC Milan in Santa Clara, where Andre Silva pounced in the 92nd minute.

Andre Silva’s dramatic goal with almost the last kick of the game secured a 1-0 victory for AC Milan over an unfamiliar Barcelona side in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

Barca were missing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutino, as the majority of the club’s first-team stars were afforded an additional period of recovery following their appearance in the World Cup, while new signing Arturo Vidal is yet to link up with the squad.

In their absence, head coach Ernesto Valverde started Brazilian newcomers Arthur and Malcom against the Rossoneri in Santa Clara, where the Blaugrana dominated proceedings without reward in the first half.

The contest at Levi’s Stadium appeared destined for a penalty shootout, but Andre Silva had other ideas, the Portuguese forward beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the substitute goalkeeper’s near post to win it in the 92nd minute after being found in space by Franck Kessie.

READ ALSO Armed robbers take over Mile 2 flyovers in Lagos at nights

Barca meanwhile will hope to welcome back some of their more established stars when they take on Sevilla in the Supercopa de Espana.

The reigning Liga champions had threatened inside the first minute, Paco Alcacer forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma to concede a corner by making a smart save low down to his right.

Alessio Romagnoli had to be alert 10 minutes later, the defender breaking up a promising exchange of passes between Arthur and Malcom.

Milan’s first clear chance fell to Fabio Borini, who saw his shot from the centre of the penalty area blocked by Marlon, prompting half-hearted appeals for handball against the defender.

It was Barca, though, who continued to create the bulk of the opportunities, Malcom narrowly failing to get on the end of a well-judged forward pass from Rafinha in the 19th minute.

And on the half-hour mark, Ricardo Rodriguez had to make a timely sliding tackle to prevent Nelson Semedo getting a shot away from a tight angle down the right side of the box.

With nine minutes remaining in the half, Arthur unleashed a fierce drive from outside the area, a diving Donnarumma proving equal to the task of keeping it out.

The onslaught continued as the half-time whistle approached, Malcom hitting the post and Munir El Haddadi whistling an effort from range narrowly wide, with Donnarumma seemingly beaten on both occasions.

As expected, both coaches made several changes during the second half.

Ter Stegen, on for Jasper Cillessen in the Barca goal, had to be alert to deny Hakan Calhanoglu in the 47th minute.

READ ALSO Jay-Z may cost Boateng’s Bayern future

That chance came on the break after Barca had penalty appeals for an apparent stamp by Rodriguez on Rafinha ignored by referee Baldomero Toledo.

Andre Silva, wasted one of the few good chances to arrive in a scrappy second half when he fired into the side-netting after good work from Calhanoglu in the 67th minute.

Ricard Puig should have won it in the 90th minute, the Barca substitute dragging a shot wide after being found unmarked by Semedo’s cutback.

Instead it was Milan who snatched the victory, Calhanoglu and Kessie showing considerable composure to carve out the opening for Andre Silva on the break, and the former Porto attacker made no mistake from close range.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARMED ROBBERS

Armed robbers take over Mile 2 flyovers in Lagos at nights

— 5th August 2018

Armed robbers have taken over the flyovers at Mile 2, Lagos, as no night passes without their robbing and dispossessing motorists who are held in the traffic of their valuables. The traffic snarl occasioned by indiscriminate parking of tankers and trailers along the major roads of the Apapa-Oshodi-Mile 2 corridor has made it possible for…

  • BLOODY

    Why Nigerian leaders who are generals failed – Gen. Don Idada Ikponmwen

    — 5th August 2018

    • Predicts bloody election in 2019 • Gives reasons security system has collapsed in Nigeria Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Brigadier-General Don Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) was the former Provost-Marshal of the Nigerian Army. While serving in the army in the various capacities, he brought to bear the great discipline he imbibed from the Nigeria…

  • SARAKI WILL NOT RESIGN, SAY MISAU

    Saraki won’t resign, insist senators

    — 5th August 2018

    The senator representing Bauchi Central, Isa Hama Misau, and his Kwara South counterpart, Rafiu Ibrahim, have said that Senate President Bukola Saraki would not resign from the position when the Senate resumes on September 25. READ ALSO: Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now They warned senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against…

  • Juliet IBEKAKU Nwagwu

    Why FG is opposed to Dasuki’s bail – Ibekaku, Presidential Aide on Judiciary Reforms

    — 5th August 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Senior Special Assistant to the President on Judiciary Reforms, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, believes that Nigeria must spare nothing in the fight against corruption. An erudite law scholar, Mrs Nwagwu has 22 years postgraduate experience as an international criminal law attorney and development. Prior to her current position in the presidency, she has…

  • Femi Okunrounmu - ALLIANCE

    2019: Reasons Yoruba, Igbo, others won’t betray alliance – Sen Okunrounmu

    — 5th August 2018

    “When you have a goal everybody who is in support of that goal must be welcomed in the alliance. You must welcome everyone who shares the goal with you…” Olakunle Olafioye Senator Femi Okunrounmu, a chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, in this interview, examined the implications of the rash of defections that has…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share