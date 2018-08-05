– The Sun News
Armed robbers take over Mile 2 flyovers in Lagos at nights

— 5th August 2018

Armed robbers have taken over the flyovers at Mile 2, Lagos, as no night passes without their robbing and dispossessing motorists who are held in the traffic of their valuables.

The traffic snarl occasioned by indiscriminate parking of tankers and trailers along the major roads of the Apapa-Oshodi-Mile 2 corridor has made it possible for robbers to lay siege to the roads at night to rob motorists and commuters.

READ ALSO: Mile 2–Wharf road, Nigeria’s businessmen’s worst nightmare

A victim, Mr Sunday Bakare, who suffered an attack last Saturday night told Sunday Sun that he was returning to his residence in Festac around 9:30 at night on Saturday from the Maza-Maza area and as soon as he climbed the Mile 2 flyover to turn to the road going to Festac First Gate, two armed robbers attacked him on top of the flyover.

“Two trailers were in front of my car and another one at my back, as we were waiting for the traffic to start moving, two middle-aged men, one of them with one eye, emerged from the foot of the flyover and tapped on my door glass. They asked me to wind down or else they will blow open the door glass.

“As they were knocking on the glass, they asked me to give them all the money on me, but I told them that I don’t have much. As we were arguing, the one with one eye brought out his gun and said that he would blow up my head if I further waste their time. So, I gave them N3,000 that was on me, but they insisted that their money was N10,000; but then I noticed that the trailers in my front had moved, so I sped off,” he said.

Bakare also said that his neighbour was robbed five days ago on the same spot on the Mile 2 flyover, saying that the hoodlums had rushed at him on the traffic and snatched his phone as he was making a call with it and disappeared to their hideout at the foot of the flyover.

READ ALSO: Iyana Ipaja boils as police clash with hoodlums

He, therefore, called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to deploy his men to the Mile 2 flyover area at nights or to go in search of the one-eyed robber and his accomplice who have become new terrors on the Mile 2 bridge and flyover.

Bakari said that the police have to act fast to apprehend the hoodlums before they would kill someone on the flyover.

“The police have to do their work now, it is not when they kill somebody that the police will come out. It will be easy for the police to apprehend the new robbers since their leader has one eye.

Again the police should be patrolling the Mile 2 flyover areas from 7:00 p.m. to safeguard motorists and commuters who ply that axis up to 1:00a.m. every day,” he said.

READ ALSO: Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions
