3rd Mainland Bridge: Closure for maintenance shifted to August 24

The three-day closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for investigative maintenance test earlier slated to begin on July 27, 2018, has been shifted to August 24.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who announced this, said the shutdown, earlier scheduled to last from July 27 to July 30 will now last from August 24 to August 26, 2018.

In a statement, Fashola said the shift in the date was arrived at after due consultations with the Lagos State Government and wide deliberations with other relevant stakeholders and added that the date shift was done “in order to give succour and relief to the people of Lagos State and other interstate road users, and support the efforts of the state government to decongest the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Fashola said in the short term, he has directed the immediate deployment of trucks to the trailer park being constructed by the ministry with the capacity to accommodate about 300 trucks while construction works for the shoreline protection continues.

The minister said the ongoing palliative work on the sections of the Apapa-Oshodi Road, the ongoing construction of the road leading to the Apapa Port from Ijora will soon be completed while the main exit route through Tincan-Oshodi-Oworonshoki is under procurement for award. When completed, the project will enable free flow of traffic in the axis.