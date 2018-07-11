The Sun News
THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE

FG to shut third mainland bridge for repairs

— 11th July 2018

The Federal Government has concluded plans to shut the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The federal government disclosed this through the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, yesterday.

Kuti added that consultations are already underway for closure of the bridge; for repairs.

The bridge connects the mainland part of Nigeria’s commercial capital to the Island, where many corporate organisations have their head offices.

Kuti also said the Ministry of Works will hold a meeting with stakeholders, today, to discuss how to manage traffic during the repairs.

He did not specify the exact date the bridge would be closed to traffic or how long the repairs would last but disclosed that the bridge may be “shut by 12 midnight, tomorrow” in order to carry out tests and some repairs and open it to traffic by midnight on Sunday.’’

According to him, stakeholders attending the meeting to discuss the repairs include traffic regulatory agencies, transport unions, truck owners and drivers’ unions, law enforcement agents, among others.

In May, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N18.874 billion for repair and maintenance works on the bridge.

“The project has taken off already and, in carrying out the work, we may, at certain times, be shutting down the bridge for maintenance.

“At the moment, we may begin with tests on the bridge, so, we may shut it by 12 midnight on Thursday, and carry out tests and some repairs and open it to traffic by midnight on Sunday.’’

Kuti said six other damaged bridges across the state are already undergoing maintenance and rehabilitation. “We have contracts on maintenance of some of the bridges in Lagos. We are completing maintenance work on the expansion joints on the Coconut Bridge. We expecting the contractor to start work on the Independence Bridge in Lagos. There is repair work going on currently on the Apapa Bridge, that is, Ijora/Leventis Bridge.

“Maintenance work is ongoing on the Ijora-7up Bridge, we are also changing the expansion joints.

“On the bridge around the National Stadium area, we are putting covers to all the stolen manholes, we are replacing the steel covers from stadium to Costain.”

Kuti added that some tests have been carried out on the Otedola ridge, whose surface was recently burnt during a tanker fire.

He said the tests revealed that the bridge was safe for use and that the contractors would soon attend to the bridge.

