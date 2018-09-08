2019: Why ex-generals oppose Buhari – Gen. Jemibewon

What you are saying is your assessment. I am not saying that you are wrong but that is your personal assessment. Maybe you are right to some degree and maybe it is based on the knowledge you got from the professional body or bodies that you belong to. Personally, I feel that governance is not an easy thing but there are times that you just need to do the right thing and some people may feel hurt by your actions. That is the only way you could make the society happy and for them to feel that you are just. Some Generals may feel disappointed but not necessarily in every respect. Life itself is full of ups and downs but let us see positive actions to show that one is in charge. I am not certain that it is every aspect that the Generals you mentioned are not happy with the administration. And in any case, what has probably influenced them to make whatever statements they have made is because of esprit de corps. If you want somebody to succeed, you have to criticize him if you are not satisfied with his performance on a particular subject. So, for the Generals criticizing him, I am not sure it means they are abandoning him. I feel that they want him to do well because let us be honest, he is one of us and if he does well, it will rub off on us. If he does not do well, it will rub off on us. I think that it is that training that connects all of us. That is probably why they are expressing their opinion but that does not mean they are not supporting him. I think that they feel that by criticizing him, he will improve.

One of the Generals, President Obasanjo has come out openly to advise President Buhari against running for a second term while T.Y Danjuma even urged people of the Middle Belt to defend themselves against the Fulani herdsmen. Gen Babangida has not hidden his belief that Buhari should not run for a second term. Do you think they still recognise the culture of esprit de corps in their relationship with Buhari?

I have a different opinion from you. Number one is that it shows how those of us who have had the advantage of joining the military are slightly different in outlook and approach to politics. It simply shows you that even if it is your dad, son or brother who is there in a position of authority, and you think you need to criticise him, you can reasonably criticize him. You should not criticize him in a destructive way but in a way that will aid him in improving the administration that he heads. We are unlike politicians who see good in everything. You can imagine the way people are changing from party to party. It does not make us look like responsible statesmen and enlightened people. For instance, you have been governor for eight years and suddenly you just change to the other party and you begin to criticize your former party where you have been governor for eight years. The military is all for the good of the country. If somebody somewhere, even though is one of them and they think his approach on a particular matter is not the right way, they will still advise him. Though they may have a relationship, it does not prevent them from making a critique of the leadership. In order words, you could say the President because of his military background, if you do not think what he is doing is the right thing and you criticise him, that does not mean you do not support him. What it means is that you probably want him to do better.