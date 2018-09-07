Buhari doctrine or universal principle?

President Muhammadu Buhari must himself have anticipated ruthless responses when he asserted security over rule of law while addressing the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association. Such responses have come from both sincere critics and publicity seekers notorious for commandeering public issues to sustain their relevance in society.

Buhari’s major weakness is his bluntness. There may be nothing against such trait except that, all

over the world, hardly are leaders so blunt. Not even the stormy American President Donald Trump. Otherwise, there is nothing in the doctrine which Buhari enunciated that does not operate all over the world. At the most hypocritical, the situation is that even in the most flaunted democracies, rule of law and priority for national security are concomitant instruments in running every country.

Each is applied as the need arises, although, on the surface, it is solely rule of law. That, in American parlance, is more of bullshit. As in Nigeria, so it is in Britain, United States, Germany, France, Russia, China, etc. Whose theory is it that the major responsibility (indeed, first duty) of government is security of society in any country? And such security is expected to be guaranteed strictly on the basis of rule of law? Nothing could be more naïve, if not ignorant. Boko Haram is a vivid example.

Described by United States and United Nations as the most deadly terrorist organisation in the world,

the blackmail by critics, under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was that Boko Haram was unleashed by northerners to deliberately undermine Jonathan. Buhari came and prioritised dislodging of Boko Haram along rule of law in combating seeming ordinary criminals. Buhari was ridiculed for allegedly failing to guarantee security in the country. There then had to be a surge in the military operations, for which the Nigerian Amnesty International turned round to accuse Nigerian government of violation of human rights, something short of massacre or even genocide, an allegation so convenient for their Amnesty International to negatively focus on Nigeria. Even United States, which had earlier labelled Boko Haram as the most deadly terrorist organisation in the world, turned round to condemn Nigeria.

Which government in the world would at this stage treat Boko Haram insurgents or any collaborator(s) along rule of law? This is a fine example where national security or national interest supercede rule of law.

A major mistake was the rush to conclusion that national security or national interest, which should supercede rule of law is in any way Buhari’s security or national interests.