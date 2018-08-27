The question then is, who is responsible for the signing of the financial statements of SEC and other regulatory bodies in the market? The answer is simply the boards of these market authorities. According to Investment and Securities Act (ISA), the board of SEC is responsible for the financial management of the Commission. ISA stipulates that the Commission shall have cause to keep proper books of records and accounts “which shall be audited by auditors appointed by the board of the Commission.”

ISA requires SEC to, not later than three months after the end of each year, submit to the Minister and the National Assembly, a report on the activities and administration of the commission during the immediate preceding year and shall include in such reports, audited accounts of the commission and the report of the auditor on the accounts.

Regretably however, since the dissolution of the board in 2015, the Commission has been without a board, a development that has been aided by the Federal Government’s delays in taking critical market-related decisions.

First, Mounir Gwarzo, who was alleged to have paid himself severance benefits of N104.8 million and N10.4 million in excess of car grant while still in service has been suspended and his trial which has been pushed back and forth has yet to yield results on whether he is to be reinstated or sacked. His replacement was Dr. Abdul Zubair who barely lasted for five months before he was sacked by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and replaced him with another Acting DG, Mary Uduk, in what she described as the reassignment of portfolios in the capital market regulatory body.

Stakeholders who spoke to Daily Sun in separate telephone interviews attributed the situation to the weak economic system of the country and dissonant leadership at SEC, adding that the Commission’s failure to publish its financial statements was sending the wrong signals to the international business community, which might not bode well for Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, APT Securities Limited, Kurfi Garba, noted that regulatory bodies in Nigeria are yet to get their priorities right in terms of policies as well as regulations.

“For an economy to grow, financial institutions have to be authorised alongside a board. Why should SEC be emphasising on the accounts awaiting signature? It is simply because this information lacks relevance because if they are relevant, they ought to have been released on time as and when due. This is where the National Assembly comes in because why will they continue to approve their budget year in year out without asking for their financials? Does that make sense? No it doesn’t; they just approve their budget because of what they are getting in their pockets,” Garba argued.