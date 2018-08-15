2019: Why Buhari’ll win – Presidency

“No matter the level of hatred and fake news, what will happen in 2019 will happen! And what is that thing that will happen? President Buhari will win the election by a very wide margin compared to 2015.” He described those opposed to the President’s reelection as a vocal minority, adding that since democracy is a game of number, Buhari has done enough in the last three years for majority of Nigerians to return him to power. Outlining some of the feats the Buhari administration has achieved in infrastructure, security and fight against corruption, Mr. Adesina said: “Those speaking against the president are a vocal minority, but they have a voice and when they speak, there is a cacophony and you will think that it is all Nigerians that are speaking. If it is just for the rail projects alone, some people say they will vote for Buhari. “Others say that if it is just for the honour done to Chief MKO Abiola, they will vote for Buhari, while there are those who say that if it is that people can now sleep with their eyes closed in the North-East, they will vote for the President. READ ALSO: MKO Abiola family apologises to Buhari over past ‘wrongs’

“Different people have different reasons why they will vote for President Buhari. All those making noise should not forget that democracy is a game of numbers, so let’s wait and see. You can put me on record on this; by the grace of God, in 2019, Buhari will win with a wider margin more than he did in 2015.” He also dismissed belief in some quarters that Nigerians, especially the youth are disenchanted with Buhari, saying most Nigerian youths are with the President and they will return him to power in 2019.

“There was a time there was so much noise about the youth saying that the President called them lazy youths. The impression then in the social media was that all the youths of this country are against Buhari. In fact, some people spoke as if the youth have gathered their votes somewhere and will carry them against Buhari on election day, but a week after that hullaballoo, we went to Bauchi, the crowd that came out had more than 75 percent of youths, and I have never seen such a crowd before in my life.

