2019: Why Buhari'll win – Presidency— 15th August 2018
“No matter the level of hatred and fake news… President Buhari will win the election by a very wide margin compared to 2015.”
Ismail Ompidan and Emma Njoku
The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not only contest the 2019 presidential election, but that he will win by a landslide.
The presidency, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos.
Specifically, Mr. Adesina said no matter the level of hatred and fake news spread against him, by the grace of God, the President will win the election with a wider margin more than he did in 2015 because most Nigerians believe in him.
“No matter the level of hatred and fake news, what will happen in 2019 will happen! And what is that thing that will happen? President Buhari will win the election by a very wide margin compared to 2015.”
He described those opposed to the President’s reelection as a vocal minority, adding that since democracy is a game of number, Buhari has done enough in the last three years for majority of Nigerians to return him to power.
Outlining some of the feats the Buhari administration has achieved in infrastructure, security and fight against corruption, Mr. Adesina said: “Those speaking against the president are a vocal minority, but they have a voice and when they speak, there is a cacophony and you will think that it is all Nigerians that are speaking. If it is just for the rail projects alone, some people say they will vote for Buhari.
“Others say that if it is just for the honour done to Chief MKO Abiola, they will vote for Buhari, while there are those who say that if it is that people can now sleep with their eyes closed in the North-East, they will vote for the President.
“Different people have different reasons why they will vote for President Buhari. All those making noise should not forget that democracy is a game of numbers, so let’s wait and see. You can put me on record on this; by the grace of God, in 2019, Buhari will win with a wider margin more than he did in 2015.” He also dismissed belief in some quarters that Nigerians, especially the youth are disenchanted with Buhari, saying most Nigerian youths are with the President and they will return him to power in 2019.
“There was a time there was so much noise about the youth saying that the President called them lazy youths. The impression then in the social media was that all the youths of this country are against Buhari. In fact, some people spoke as if the youth have gathered their votes somewhere and will carry them against Buhari on election day, but a week after that hullaballoo, we went to Bauchi, the crowd that came out had more than 75 percent of youths, and I have never seen such a crowd before in my life.
“The impression was that youths were angry, but what is the President working for? To secure the country! Who will inherit the country? The youths.”
Also responding on the alleged pressure on President Buhari not to run, Mallam Shehu dismissed the report, saying pressure is even on the President to contest the election because of the need for him to stabilise the country.
“President Buhari will run in 2019 and he will win. The pressure is even coming from outside the country for him to run because the belief is that there is the need for Buhari’s firm hands to stabilise the country.”
