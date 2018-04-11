The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina
11th April 2018 - Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks
11th April 2018 - Ekweremadu moves to stop temporary forfeiture of 22 houses to FG
11th April 2018 - Benue: Defend yourselves with stones, Ortom tells IDPs
11th April 2018 - Yetunde Agboola 08132741878
11th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Secondus alleges plot to rig poll
11th April 2018 - Ripples over Buhari’s 2nd term bid
11th April 2018 - Uyo church collapse: Commission of Inquiry indicts Pastor Weeks
11th April 2018 - FG playing politics with national security –Wike
11th April 2018 - Operation Python Dance: Igbo killers must be exposed – Ohanaeze
Home / Cover / National / Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina
Buhari

Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina

— 11th April 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has described as a ‘misquote,’ a report that his boss had pledged to serve for only one term.

President Buhari had, on Monday, shortly before he left for London, the United Kingdom, declared his intention to run for a second term in 2019.

Adesina told a national Lagos-based television station, via Skype, from London, yesterday, that  he was not surprised by the president’s second term declaration; in spite of his pledge in 2014 not to seek re-election.

“No, that’s a misquote, he was never, never quoted that way.

“If there is anything on record like that, it is a misquote because I was with him in South Africa when that issue came when he said, oh, he wished he had become president at the time he was a military governor; that he would have done a lot for Nigeria.

“And the other happened in 2011. When he was running in 2011 he said, yes he would be a president for one term. But did he win in that year? No.

“The victory came in 2015. So, that being quoted in 2011 is not applicable again because he did not win that year.’’

On the purported vote of no confidence allegedly passed on the president by the Northern Elders Forum and the Council for Shariah, Adesina said the two groups have the constitutional right to support anybody vying for political office in the country.

He cited an example of a former president of the country who equally failed to secure the votes in his state and region but ended up winning the presidential election twice.

Asked whether Buhari obtained the support of his doctors before the Monday declaration, Adesina replied that the president is a responsible man who would never go against the advice of his medical personnel.

“If there had been any warning, any red light from his doctor, you know, he wouldn’t have ventured into it, unless you are telling me there is something you know that I don’t know.

“But, I know the president; as a very, very responsible man. If there was any warning, he wouldn’t do it.’’

Adesina disclosed that the president took him and other aides unawares when he announced his intention to run for another term in 2019.

He added the president’s declaration was in reaction to appeals by millions of Nigerians.

“Yes, there had been a lot of appeals. I have served in different meetings, with different interest groups and all of them wanted him to run for second term in office.

“And, do you know that whenever the president reacted to these groups, he would speak on all other points they raised except the issue of second term. It has been like this in the past one year even before he went for medical vacation…”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina

— 11th April 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has described as a ‘misquote,’ a report that his boss had pledged to serve for only one term. President Buhari had, on Monday, shortly before he left for London, the United Kingdom, declared his intention to run for a second term in 2019. Adesina told a national Lagos-based television…

  • Army

    Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks

    — 11th April 2018

    •Asks officers with political, religious sentiments to retire Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has barred officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army from attending church and mosque services outside the barracks. Buratai also announced the setting up of a special standing court martial in preparation for the upcoming 2019…

  • Ekweremadu

    Ekweremadu moves to stop temporary forfeiture of 22 houses to FG

    — 11th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa,  Abuja Deputy Senate President Ike  Ekweremmadu has commenced legal moves to stop the hearing of an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government seeking a temporary forfeiture of some of his undeclared properties worth billions of naira to government. Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic…

  • Ortom

    Benue: Defend yourselves with stones, Ortom tells IDPs

    — 11th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised those who were displaced from their homes by Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state to return to their homes and defend themselves with stones, if need be. Ortom spoke against incessant Fulani incursions which led to the fresh killing of a soldier last Monday. The governor gave…

  • Secondus

    Ekiti guber: Secondus alleges plot to rig poll

    — 11th April 2018

    •State is must win for APC, says Oyegun Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has alleged that there are plans to rig the poll. Secondus accused the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share