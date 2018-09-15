– The Sun News
2019 general elections

2019: Tambuwal meets Ebonyi PDP delegates

— 15th September 2018
  • says Nigeria at the precipice

Ndubuisi Orji and Obinna Odogwu

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has promised to pull the country from the precipice if he is elected president.

Tambuwal, who is seeking to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the country has not preformed well under the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Sokoto state governor stated this on Friday, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, during a meeting with leaders of the Ebonyi PDP and delegates from the state to the opposition party’s national convention, scheduled for October 5-6.

READ ALSO Osun governorship election: INEC to deploy 16,000 staff

Tambuwal, while describing the current administration as grossly incompetent, said the federal government has turned Nigeria to a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

He said, beside the economy, which has gone into comatose under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government, there is near absence of rule of law in the country.

According to him”, you know what is going on in Nigeria. I am sure we all feel the heat of the abject poverty in the country and near absence of the rule of law.

” The economy is not performing under this present administration. We are almost sliding into another recession. The unity of Nigeria has never been threatened like it is now. We need to retrieve this county from the cliff.

What is going on in the country where the fault lines are deepened should not be allowed to continue. Nigeria is now a laughing stock in the international community. ”

While appealing to the delegates for the support to enable him emerge as the PDP presidential candidate in next year’s election, Tambuwal promised to give the country a much better leadership than what presently obtains.

READ ALSO Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate

“My appeal to all of you is to ensure that we give Nigeria an alternative to what we have now. An alternative to this leadership that is grossly incompetent.

Honestly, there is need for us to have a completely different leadership at the centre from next year. If I become President, I will provide a leadership that is dynamic,” the Sokoto governor pledged.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, said Tambuwal is eminently qualified to president of Nigeria, giving his antecedents and achievements as speaker of the House of Representatives and as governor of Sokoto State.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, added that Tambuwals democratic credentials are not in doubt.

“Your democratic credentials are not in doubt. I believes that if there is one man that is eminently qualified for this office, you should be counted as number one.

Your record of achievement in Sokoto Stare are also not hidden. Sokoto is very important in Nigeria that any one who presides over the state and bring stability has all it takes to rule the county,” Umahi stated.

