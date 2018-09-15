A close ally (name withheld) of Lawal Daura has dismissed the probe panel report on the embattled former spy chief an attempt to further humiliate Daura, who he described as a victim of political machinations.

According to him, Daura was sacrificed for political exigency. “You can give a dog a bad name so that you can hang it, where was EFCC when Daura was doing that type of criminality especially when he was in government? Here in Nigeria, we mean to say that we normally investigate a person after he had been sacked or asked to step aside. Investigation in America and some other parts of the world, if they see one million in the credit card of a past Prime Minister of England, they will check where he got the money. EFCC is now a laughing stock in the sense that they will act after a man had been sent away without a reason and in detention, and the right of fair hearing has not been given, how do you now say that you are indicting someone who has no right of reply. It is just like accusing a dead man, why don’t you say it when he is alive. That is nonsense,” he stated.

On the money found in Daura’s CSO’s account, the associate said: “Will Daura speak on behalf of Musa Garba? Is Garba not serving in the system? What is the work of EFCC, ICPC and DSS? How can the account of an individual suddenly become fatter without the person doing a legitimate job? Is it now that they discovered that? Is it not part of their job, is it not a taboo for them. Now that Daura has left, they are associating his boys with fraud. If Garba Shehu who has no house when Buhari appointed him, now got a house, it could be legitimate or illegitimate, can anyone link it to Buhari?”