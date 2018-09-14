Osun governorship election: INEC to deploy 16,000 staff— 14th September 2018
NAN
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday in Abuja, said it would deploy 16,000 staff for the conduct of Osun governorship election on Sept. 22.
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on YIAGA Africa Watching The Vote (WTV) Series with the theme “Ending the Scourge of Vote Buying and Selling in Nigerian Elections.’’
Yakubu said the commission would ensure that citizens votes count in the Osun governorship election.
According to him, INEC is only interested in the processes of the election and not in the outcome of the elections because the outcome is in the hands of citizens.
READ ALSO ASUU protests to Ambode, demands visitation panel to LASU
He said that the commission had strengthen the electoral process, adding that the era of ballot snatching and other irregularities often experienced during any election was gradually ending.
“The deployment of ICT has enhanced openness and transparency, we have come this far, votes count and will continue to count and votes will continue to be the determinant of who wins an election.
“So, now we are confronted with another challenge as a commission and that is the menace of vote buying, we have said over and over that it is a challenge and a shame on our electoral system.
“INEC will rise to this challenge just as we have risen to previous challenges in our electoral processes and am very sure that we will overcome.
“The problem is hydra- headed, therefore will require a number of approaches involving all stakeholders, INEC, security agents, political parties, civil society, media and the citizens to come together to address this challenge.’’
The INEC boss said that the commission would move to curb vote buying by first addressing the issue of violations at polling units.
He said that the commission would use the Osun governorship election coming up in the next eight days to actually make a statement against vote buying.
He said the commission would make it in a way that it would not be possible for voters to expose their ballot papers to agents with a view to exchange it for money.
Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, Board Member, YIAGA Africa said that vote buying increased because of the credibility of the electoral process by INEC.
READ ALSO Edo: Why Obaseki appointed more women – First Lady
According to Nwagwu, politicians now know that they can no longer snatch ballot boxes, so the only option is to induce voters.
He said that there was need for traditional and religious leaders to begin to talk to their people to shun vote buying because they were mortgaging their future.
Mr Samson Itodo, Executive Director, YIAGA Africa said that the group carried out a survey on vote buying because it was concerned with the trend in elections.
He appealed to INEC not to allow voters into the voting cubicle with their phones as a move to forestall snapping their ballot papers to show before collecting money.
He urged citizens to vote for their conscience and vote people with credibility and good character rather than for money, gifts and food items.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor spendings of politicians, parties13th September 2018
-
When do we get to democracy?13th September 2018
-
Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG12th September 2018
Latest
ASUU protests to Ambode, demands visitation panel to LASU— 14th September 2018
NAN) Four zones of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Friday staged a peaceful protest to Lagos State Government House, Alausa, to demand a visitation panel to Lagos State University (LASU). The four zones are Lagos, Akure, Ibadan and Benin. The group carried placards some of which read “ASUU is for peace and justice’’,…
-
Herdsmen Attack: Pastor, 18 others killed in Adamawa— 14th September 2018
The killer herdsmen were said to have invaded the five villages late Thursday, burnt down three of the villages, killed a resident pastor Billy Graham Abel, Yola About nineteen people are feared killed in another deadly herdsmen attack on five villages of Gon, Nzumosu, Bolki, Nyanga, Bukuto villages of Numan local government of Adamawa state,…
-
Edo: Why Obaseki appointed more women – First Lady— 14th September 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin Wife of Edo State Governor, Betsy, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed more women into his administration because women are more loyal in politics than men. She said the governor made the appointments, which she described as a deliberate act, because he is gender sensitive and cited examples of the Attorney General…
-
Release of funds to Amnesty office grossly inadequate – Senators— 14th September 2018
The Senate Committee on Niger Delta has said the two installments of N5 billion released to the Amnesty Office, out of the N65 billion allocated for the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the 2018 budget, is “grossly inadequate.” The committee also said that due to the pivotal role the amnesty programme plays in the stability of…
-
Rivers 2019: Sen. Abe gives conditions to dump guber bid— 14th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, has said only the result of the party’s primary will stop his ambition. Abe, who spoke after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja, also boasted that the…
-
Entertainment
Davido Cancels US Tour To Focus On NYSC— 14th September 2018
The singer made this known on Friday, on his Instagram page, where he revealed that the dates of his tour conflicts with his NYSC programme. Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has rescheduled his United States tour to focus on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, which he is currently undergoing. The…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Starvation looms on the Plateau— 14th September 2018
“We are pleading for government intervention because hunger and starvation is looming in our communities…” Gyang Bere, Jos A fresh trouble is in the offing on the Plateau. It is another dark and indeed a tragic moment for traumatized farmers in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments in Plateau State. This is because their farms with…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
When what we eat turns poisonous— 14th September 2018
We are what we eat! We are a reflection of what we daily take in as food and water. To a large extent, a man’s health is determined by his nutrition Kayode Ojewale “Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food” – Hippocrates (460 – 370BC), Greek Doctor Chief Audu Ogbeh,…
Columnists
-
Political rumbles in Lagos State— 14th September 2018
Are those who trigger political rumbles power-drunk dictators? Most unlikely, but, if they are, the fact remains that dictators do not operate all alone. Duro Onabule In very lucky circumstances, tremors always precede earthquakes, in which case a dash can be made for survival or to minimise either casualty figures or magnitude figures or magnitude of…
-
A case for sacrificial leadership— 14th September 2018
We have come to that point in our political evolution where we must be willing to be messianic, that is, sacrificial in our disposition towards Nigeria. Chris Okotie Politics is essentially the negotiation of instrumentality for a place and for a time. Every political agenda is predicated on an ideological philosophy that finds expression in…
-
Quality of decision determines success— 14th September 2018
A great decision is as good as dead if not implemented. If God had stopped after making the decision to create man, you and I would not exist today. Ladi Ayodeji Decision: This eight-letter word is like the trigger of a loaded gun, it may look small but it is yet powerful. The decisions we…
-
Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance— 14th September 2018
When Osinbajo described Atiku’s quest for restructuring as vague, suggesting instead an emphasis on good governance, he was right… Majeed Dahiru The clamour for restructuring has become heightened today in Nigeria in a manner comparable to the “on Aburi we stand” clamour by Nigerians of South East origin following the unfortunate incidents of the January…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 13th September 2018
Preventive measures for back pain are more cost-effective and it works. Curative measures could be unreliable and expensive Charles Ehirim • Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event such as accident, lifting weight, etc. that could be…
-
Restructuring: Osinbajo repent— 13th September 2018
Let us all repent and do it all over again. Let’s start talking to ourselves seriously about restructuring. It is the true federalism with no iota of doubt or pretence. Femi Adeoti From head to toe, there is nothing federal about our present weird character. This awkward type of our own federalism is heavily skewed and…
-
Pancreatic hormone secreting cancers— 13th September 2018
The diagnoses of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are often delayed as a result of paucity of specific symptoms. Emmanuel Enabulele In our previous outing on dealing with the lesions affecting the anatomical area referred to as the foregut, we had tried to briefly discuss cancer of the pancreas. We had concentrated on the cancer derived from…
-
The Bianca Ojukwu controversy— 13th September 2018
As Bianca raises her hand to be counted as a contestant in the forthcoming senatorial election, cockroaches have escaped from the cupboard. Alvan Ewuzie Election periods have a tendency to ignite controversies. In jostling for party tickets and votes, politicians apply every trick in the book. They unravel hidden cockroaches in the cupboards of opponents…
-
Ibrahim Goni: A testament of courage— 13th September 2018
Ibrahim Goni happened on the scene of an agency of government no one in his right mind would want to superintend. Frank Meke Ibrahim Goni, Nigeria’s Conservator-General, is not only a man of courage but also full of faith in our country in these trying times. He speaks little, a man of measured words, a…
-
The hidden treasures of cocoyam— 13th September 2018
Cocoyam contains high levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and various other phenolic antioxidants, which help to boost the immune system Fr. Anselm Adodo Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school, and became ‘educated.’ The result is that we lost interest in our local…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply