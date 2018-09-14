– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - Osun governorship election: INEC to deploy 16,000 staff
14th September 2018 - ASUU protests to Ambode, demands visitation panel to LASU
14th September 2018 - Herdsmen Attack: Pastor, 18 others killed in Adamawa
14th September 2018 - Edo: Why Obaseki appointed more women – First Lady
14th September 2018 - Release of funds to Amnesty office grossly inadequate – Senators
14th September 2018 - Voodoo: Don asks Super Eagles, fans to ignore Libya coach
14th September 2018 - Rivers 2019: Sen. Abe gives conditions to dump guber bid
14th September 2018 - I’ll be a listening governor if… Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC guber hopeful
14th September 2018 - Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources
14th September 2018 - Don challenges social workers on new approach to social problems
Home / Elections / Osun governorship election: INEC to deploy 16,000 staff
Osun governorship election

Osun governorship election: INEC to deploy 16,000 staff

— 14th September 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday in Abuja, said it would deploy 16,000 staff for the conduct of Osun governorship election on Sept. 22.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on YIAGA Africa Watching The Vote (WTV) Series with the theme “Ending the Scourge of Vote Buying and Selling in Nigerian Elections.’’

Yakubu said the commission would ensure that citizens votes count in the Osun governorship election.

According to him, INEC is only interested in the processes of the election and not in the outcome of the elections because the outcome is in the hands of citizens.

READ ALSO ASUU protests to Ambode, demands visitation panel to LASU

He said that the commission had strengthen the electoral process, adding that the era of ballot snatching and other irregularities often experienced during any election was gradually ending.

“The deployment of ICT has enhanced openness and transparency, we have come this far, votes count and will continue to count and votes will continue to be the determinant of who wins an election.

“So, now we are confronted with another challenge as a commission and that is the menace of vote buying, we have said over and over that it is a challenge and a shame on our electoral system.

“INEC will rise to this challenge just as we have risen to previous challenges in our electoral processes and am very sure that we will overcome.

“The problem is hydra- headed, therefore will require a number of approaches involving all stakeholders, INEC, security agents, political parties, civil society, media and the citizens to come together to address this challenge.’’

The INEC boss said that the commission would move to curb vote buying by first addressing the issue of violations at polling units.

He said that the commission would use the Osun governorship election coming up in the next eight days to actually make a statement against vote buying.

He said the commission would make it in a way that it would not be possible for voters to expose their ballot papers to agents with a view to exchange it for money.

Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, Board Member, YIAGA Africa said that vote buying increased because of the credibility of the electoral process by INEC.

READ ALSO Edo: Why Obaseki appointed more women – First Lady

According to Nwagwu, politicians now know that they can no longer snatch ballot boxes, so the only option is to induce voters.

He said that there was need for traditional and religious leaders to begin to talk to their people to shun vote buying because they were mortgaging their future.

Mr Samson Itodo, Executive Director, YIAGA Africa said that the group carried out a survey on vote buying because it was concerned with the trend in elections.

He appealed to INEC not to allow voters into the voting cubicle with their phones as a move to forestall snapping their ballot papers to show before collecting money.

He urged citizens to vote for their conscience and vote people with credibility and good character rather than for money, gifts and food items.

Latest

asuu

ASUU protests to Ambode, demands visitation panel to LASU

— 14th September 2018

NAN) Four zones of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Friday staged a peaceful protest to Lagos State Government House, Alausa, to demand a visitation panel to Lagos State University (LASU). The four zones are Lagos, Akure, Ibadan and Benin. The group carried placards some of which read “ASUU is for peace and justice’’,…

  • ADAMAWA - HERDSMEN ATTACKS - PASTOR

    Herdsmen Attack: Pastor, 18 others killed in Adamawa

    — 14th September 2018

    The killer herdsmen were said to have invaded the five villages late Thursday, burnt down three of the villages, killed a resident pastor Billy Graham Abel, Yola About nineteen people are feared killed in another deadly herdsmen attack on five villages of Gon, Nzumosu, Bolki, Nyanga, Bukuto villages of Numan local government of Adamawa state,…

  • OBASEKI

    Edo: Why Obaseki appointed more women – First Lady

    — 14th September 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Wife of Edo State Governor, Betsy, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed more women into his administration because women are more loyal in politics than men. She said the governor made the appointments, which she described as a deliberate act, because he is gender sensitive and cited examples of the Attorney General…

  • AMNESTY

    Release of funds to Amnesty office grossly inadequate – Senators

    — 14th September 2018

    The Senate Committee on Niger Delta has said the two installments of N5 billion released to the Amnesty Office, out of the N65 billion allocated for the Presidential Amnesty Programme  in the 2018 budget, is “grossly inadequate.” The committee also said that due to the pivotal role the amnesty programme plays in the stability of…

  • ABE

    Rivers 2019: Sen. Abe gives conditions to dump guber bid

    — 14th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, has said only the result of the party’s primary will stop his ambition. Abe, who spoke after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja, also boasted that the…

