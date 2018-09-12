– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - 2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others
12th September 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill
12th September 2018 - Virgil Van Dijk named Standard Chartered Player of the Month
12th September 2018 - Kenyan central bank fines five banks over alleged theft of funds
12th September 2018 - Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management
12th September 2018 - Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger
12th September 2018 - Police, army, others in show of force over IPOB
12th September 2018 -  2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra
12th September 2018 - Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says
12th September 2018 - Match-fixing: Bimo FC boycotts NNL matches
Home / National / 2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others
ELECTORAL

2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others

— 12th September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In the build up to the 2019 elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on electoral reforms be forwarded to the a National Assembly to enhance quick passage into law.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who briefed State House Correspondents, at the  end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the bills are the Constitution Alteration BIll, (2018); the Electoral Act amendment BIll (2018); the Electoral Offences Commission BIll (2018).

Malami said the President remained committed to strengthening the electoral process in the country, hence the setting up of the Ken Nnamani Electoral Reforms Committee, whose report, among others have given rise to the bills as well as the need to have permanent institutions to drive the reforms.

READ ALSO: Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer

The AGF also explained that the present administration intends to entrench accountability in the conduct of the elections and political parties affairs; ensure speedy resolution of pre-election matters and election disputes; impose stiffer penalties on electoral offenders; as well as enhance the independence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) such that it is not subject to the directives or control of any authority.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, briefed newsmen on the state of the economy, and disclosed that government is worried about dwindling performance and revenues from of the oil and agriculture sectors.

Udoma said the economy grew by 1.5 percent in the second quarter.

He said, “The economy grew by 1.5 percent in the second quarter but what is encouraging to council is that non-oil has continued to grow.

“The non-oil sector grew by 2.05 percent and we are very encouraged by this. In fact this is consistent with the economic recovery and growth plan objectives.

“However, council was a bit concerned about agriculture as well as crude oil and so we intend to intensify efforts in agriculture which has been affected by some of the insecurities in some parts of the country and some of the clashes which are now been contained.

“So, we expect agriculture to pick up again. We expect agriculture to go back to the three percent which we have been experiencing before.

Then in terms of crude oil production, we are going to intensify work to get oil production back to over 2 million barrels a day.”

Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, on his part said the council has approved the setting up of a committee to investigate last week’s tremor in the Mpape, Jabi, Gwarinpa and other parts of Maitama District area of Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a view to ascertaining what triggered it.

READ ALSO: Adams leads U.S. past 10-man Mexico

He also said the suspension of all blasting activities in and around the areas affected by the earth tremor remains until the committee which comprises of scientists and geologists from the ministries of science and technology, power, works and housing, mines and solid minerals and FCT, submit full and comprehensive report of their findings.

The Minister did not, however, reveal the timeline for the submission of the report.

Bello who said scientists have already assured that the earth tremors were mild and no damages were recorded, said the council adopted the setting up of the committee to ascertain what actually happened.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ELECTORAL

2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others

— 12th September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In the build up to the 2019 elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on electoral reforms be forwarded to the a National Assembly to enhance quick passage into law. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who briefed State House Correspondents, at the …

  • NASARAWA state

    Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the Health Insurance Scheme bill 2018  to make health care services accessible to residents. Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, during plenary on Wednesday in Lafia. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill for the Nasarawa…

  • DISASTER MANAGEMENT

    Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management

    — 12th September 2018

    “Unless disaster management and risk reduction are effectively driven at all levels, their impact will be extremely difficult and costly to address.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina Following the recent flooding in parts of Katsina State, during which more than 50 people lost their lives and several communities washed away, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for…

  • custom

    Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Mr Abba-Kaseem Yusuf, the new Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in charge of Niger, Kogi and Kwara Commands has pledged to intensify efforts to collect maximum revenue, while fighting smuggling. Abba-Kaseem gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Benjamin Lamba in Minna on Wednesday. He disclosed…

  • FORCE

    Police, army, others in show of force over IPOB

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN A detachment of the police, army, navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Wednesday embarked on a show of force on major streets in Umuahia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show of force is an apparent response to the Sept. 14 stay-at-home directive, issued by the Independent…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share