Tyler Adams scored in the 71st minute against 10-man Mexico, and the U.S. men’s national team defeated Mexico 1-0 on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Mexico’s Angel Zaldivar was sent off in the 67th minute after a hard challenge on U.S. Captain Wil Trapp of the Columbus Crew. Zaldivar went for a slide tackle, but instead put his studs into Trapp’s right leg.

The Americans took advantage four minutes later. Defender Antonee Robinson, who plays for England’s Wigan Athletic, burst down the left flank and sent a cross to an onrushing Adams.

The 19-year-old midfielder for the New York Red Bulls made a 35-yard run and smashed the ball at the penalty spot for his first international goal in his seventh game.

Both teams are cycling fresh blood into their programmes. The Americans, who made six changes in the starting lineup from a 2-0 loss to Brazil on Friday, had a 22-man roster with 14 players under age 23.

The Mexicans had seven players make their national team debuts. El Tri lost 4-1 to Uruguay on Friday in Houston.

Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen had all three of his saves in the first half, when Mexico carried the play. In the 16th minute, he pushed a header by Edson Alvarez over the bar off a free kick.

In the 37th, Steffen denied Roberto Alvarado, who was unmarked after Diego Lainez made a run to the end line and sent the ball to the middle of the box.

The lone American shot in the first half was a 30-yard strike by Timothy Weah in the 42nd minute.

The U.S. trails the all-time series with a 19-34-15 mark, but is 14-7-6 since 2000.

The Americans next play Oct. 11 against Colombia, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.