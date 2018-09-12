– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer
12th September 2018 - NDIC boss calls for stronger ethical standards in banking industry
12th September 2018 - Adams leads U.S. past 10-man Mexico
12th September 2018 - UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don
12th September 2018 - Rainfall, poor hygiene, increase disease level in Borno – MSF
12th September 2018 - I have no anointed candidates, says Gov. Bello
12th September 2018 - Navy to upgrade facilities in formations, units
12th September 2018 - Serena ‘out of line’ but both sides share blame, says King
12th September 2018 - ‎Man climbs 50-metre mast in Abuja to protest bad governance
12th September 2018 - Masari calls for more NHIS enlightenment
Home / World News / Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer
Ebola survivors

Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer

— 12th September 2018

NAN

Some Ebola survivors may still experience the virus in the deeper compartments of their bodies where the immune system may not be able to clear.

Prof. Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge University, United Kingdom, said this at the 10th Convocation Lecture of the Redeemer’s University in Ede, Osun, on Wednesday.

Heeney, a professor of Veterinary Pathology, spoke on the theme: “Dare To Change: Turning The Tide against Nigeria’s Health Threats.”

Heeney said that the inner compartments of the body where the virus might be noticed include the eyes, the brain, the testes and the joints.

The don said that the virus genomes could be discovered in the semen of 30 per cent of male Ebola survivors six months or longer after they must have recovered from the disease.

READ ALSO UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don

He added that it had been documented that suspects could have contracted it from sexual transmission from male survivors or from female to male transmission.

“Breast milk transmission has also been observed, indicating that mother-to-child transmission may also occur from Ebola female survivors.

“Importantly, while an Ebola survivor is healthy, the risk that they may secrete the virus is low and the risk of transmitting the virus casually is negligible, “Heeney said.

The don, however, said that one of the greatest challenges is how to develop a vaccine that would not only protect people against Ebola, but also against its other filovirus family members.

Heeney, however, said that one of the reasons why it was difficult to curb Ebola outbreak in West Africa was because of societal practices.

He said, “Important amongst these factors are tribal cultures, no prior knowledge or experience with Ebola, mistrust of the government, conspiracy theories, among others.’’

According to Heeney, other scientific collaborators and he have started developing a vaccine.

He said that that the vaccine had the potential to protect people from three different kinds of hemorrhagic fever viruses and could be used across Africa.

Heeney said that public health campaigns in the most affected communities should include strategies for keeping rodents out of homes and food supplies and improving personal hygiene.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NDIC

NDIC boss calls for stronger ethical standards in banking industry

— 12th September 2018

NAN The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has said there was the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism. Ibrahim made the call during visit by the Executive members of the Chartered…

  • unilag

    UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Research and Innovation Office, University of Lagos (UNILAG), says the recent launch of two Africa Centres of Excellence in the institution would boost knowledge production with a continental outlook. The Director of the office, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, made the assertion while reflecting on the Centres of Excellence launched on Sept. 5, with the…

  • MSF

    Rainfall, poor hygiene, increase disease level in Borno – MSF

    — 12th September 2018

    “Since September 1, MSF has admitted 183 children into the Intensive Care Unit and in the last week has been treating up to 70 children in the ICU at a time” Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri International medical group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has attributed heavy rainfall and poor hygiene to the increase in disease outbreaks –…

  • Gov. Abubakar Bello

    I have no anointed candidates, says Gov. Bello

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger says he has no anointed candidate for the 2019 general elections, while the state opted for direct primaries in the best interest of stakeholders. He said that the process would provide level playing ground for those who wished to contest elective positions, stressing that he has no anointed candidates…

  • UPGRADE

    Navy to upgrade facilities in formations, units

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, says the naval high command will soon commence upgrade of  facilities in its formations and units nationwide. Adeniran gave the assurance during a familiarisation tour of naval facilities and inauguration of Senior Rates’ Mess at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share