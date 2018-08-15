Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances

– The Sun News
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, announced that the state government would start an airport project in the state early next year. He said that arrangement has been set in motion towards the actualisation of that project.

Governor Umahi disclosed this while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline led by its Traffic and Sales Manager (Enugu), Mr. Solomon Mengistu, who paid him a courtesy call in Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

“We will start an airport project in Ebonyi early next year. The airport we will build may not be the biggest airport in the country but it will be the most beautiful. And there is nothing we say in this government that we cannot do”, he announced.

Meanwhile, the governor complained bitterly about the “substandard” aircrafts some international airlines send to Nigeria whereas they fly the best in their home countries and other western countries.

“I once complained to (name withheld) airline. I asked them why is it that they send substandard plane to Nigeria and when you get to Dubai, you now fly beautiful aircrafts even the one that you can take your bath inside if you’re in first class.

“If I were the President of this country, I will not allow it. We need to be treated like other countries”, he said.

READ ALSO: Voters’ registration: Delta declares two-day public holiday

Meanwhile, the governor had earlier commissioned 39 tricycle ambulances procured by the state government for onward distribution to some primary health centres across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Umahi said that the gesture was part of the government’s numerous arrangements to revamp the health sector in the state in the best interest of his countrymen. He said that his administration would not leave any stone unturned until he repositions the health sector in the state.

