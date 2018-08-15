NAN

Omatseye Nesiama, an International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Licensed Manager, on Wednesday urged Africa’s representatives to the forthcoming IAAF World Cup to do the continent proud.

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) had on Tuesday selected 77 athletes from across the continent to represent Africa at the competition scheduled for Sept. 8 to Sept. 9 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Nesiama, who was reacting to the list, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the athletes while competing for laurels, should also be entertaining in order to sell the sport.

READ ALSO Enugu Govt. inaugurates Taekwondo Association Board

“I can only advise them to see themselves as continental representatives shouldering the pride of Africa.

“They should know that their performances are not only expected to be excellent but equally entertaining in order to sell the sport in line with the new thinking.

“They should be aware of the new rules introduced for point scoring at the championships, including the use of the Team Captain’s joker.

“These are some of the ways the IAAF believes it can make track and field more appealing to the public and spectators,” he said.

NAN reports that some of the athletes selected are South Africa’s Caster Semenya, Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare and Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Botswana’s Christine Botlogetswe and Nijel Amos.

NAN also reports that Team Europe is the defending Continental Cup champions.