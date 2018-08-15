– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Saraki impeachment: PDP senators now keep ‘vigil’ at NASS – Gyunka
15th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos
15th August 2018 - Omeruo joins CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea
15th August 2018 - 2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term
15th August 2018 - Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances
15th August 2018 - IAAF Continental Cup: IAAF Licensed Manager urges representatives to showcase Africa’s talent
15th August 2018 - Voters’ registration: Delta declares two-day public holiday
15th August 2018 - Enugu Govt. inaugurates Taekwondo Association Board
15th August 2018 - NBS says price of 5kg cooking gas decreased in July
15th August 2018 - Nigeria to represent Africa at Cyberlympics
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / IAAF Continental Cup: IAAF Licensed Manager urges representatives to showcase Africa’s talent
IAAF

IAAF Continental Cup: IAAF Licensed Manager urges representatives to showcase Africa’s talent

— 15th August 2018

NAN

Omatseye Nesiama, an International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Licensed Manager, on Wednesday urged Africa’s representatives to the forthcoming IAAF World Cup to do the continent proud.

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) had on Tuesday selected 77 athletes from across the continent to represent Africa at the competition scheduled for Sept. 8 to Sept. 9 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Nesiama, who was reacting to the list, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the athletes while competing for laurels, should also be entertaining in order to sell the sport.

READ ALSO Enugu Govt. inaugurates Taekwondo Association Board

“I can only advise  them to see themselves as continental representatives shouldering the pride of Africa.

“They should know that their performances are not only expected to be excellent but equally entertaining in order to sell the sport in line with the new thinking.

“They should be aware of the new rules introduced for point scoring at the championships, including the use of the Team Captain’s joker.

“These are some of the ways the IAAF believes it can make track and field more appealing to the public and spectators,” he said.

NAN reports that some of the athletes selected are South Africa’s Caster Semenya, Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare and Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Botswana’s Christine Botlogetswe and Nijel Amos.

NAN also reports that Team Europe is the defending Continental Cup champions.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki impeachment: PDP senators now keep ‘vigil’ at NASS – Gyunka

— 15th August 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia The senator representing Nasarawa North senatorial district on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP ), Sen. Philip Aruwa Gyunka, has said that PDP senators have divided themselves into two groups to monitor development at the National Assembly. He said that some senators spend the whole night at the…

  • free train

    Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Osun Government says it will provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-Kabir festival. Mr Ismaila Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, the Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday. According to him, the train first trip is expected to leave the Iddo…

  • UGWUANYI

    2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term

    — 15th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The scorecard Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on massive construction and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads across the three geo-political zones of the state, prompt payment of salaries, free maternal and child health programmes, investment on human capital development and employment generation have endeared Nkpunano community in Nsukka Local Government…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances

    — 15th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, announced that the state government would start an airport project in the state early next year. He said that arrangement has been set in motion towards the actualisation of that project. Governor Umahi disclosed this while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline led…

  • VOTERS

    Voters’ registration: Delta declares two-day public holiday

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba To enable public servants in Delta State participate in the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise, the state government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days. This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced the extension of the exercise from August 17 by another…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share