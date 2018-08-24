2019 elections: Sen.Sodangi wants governorship position zoned to Nasarawa-North

NAN

A three-term Senator, Abubakar Sodangi, on Friday advocated the zoning of Nasarawa State governorship position to Nasarawa North senatorial district come 2019 general elections.

Sodangi represented Nasarawa West in the Senate; 1999 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said in an interview with newsmen in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state that such zoning would ensure justice and fairness.

Sodangi, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the northern zone of the state had never produced a governor since Nasarawa State was created in October 1996.

He said, “I have said this without number, I am an advocate of fairness and justice, let’s zone the governorship position to Nasarawa North come 2019.

“We have done it in Nasarawa West senatorial district in which Sen.Abdullahi Adamu that succeeded me in the state spent eight years was elected as the governor.

“It went to Nasarawa South which produced Alhaji Akwe Doma of the blessed memory as the governor and Gov.Tanko Al-Makura that is completing his eight years.

“Nasarawa North had never produced any governor in the state, let us be fair and let the governorship position be zoned to them in the interest of justice and fairness.

Sodangi also advised the stakeholders of northern zone to put their house in order in order to produce the next governor of the state come 2019.

“There are some people that are saying that let the governorship seat be left open to all aspirants.

“I do not subscribe to that because I am an advocate of fairness and justice and the state is all created for all.”

Sodangi also disclosed that he would not contest for any political position in the state come 2019.

He urged politicians to focus on issued-based campaign in the interest of peace and national development.