– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - 2019 elections: Sen.Sodangi wants governorship position zoned to Nasarawa-North
24th August 2018 - APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker
24th August 2018 - New managers Emery, Pellegrini scrap for first point
24th August 2018 - Zuma’s associates offered me $44m bribe – Key witness tells inquiry
24th August 2018 - Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’
24th August 2018 - Ondo first lady launches 2018 Summer Tennis Clinic for children
24th August 2018 - Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun
24th August 2018 - Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP
24th August 2018 - Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor
24th August 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out
Home / Politics / 2019 elections: Sen.Sodangi wants governorship position zoned to Nasarawa-North
Sodangi

2019 elections: Sen.Sodangi wants governorship position zoned to Nasarawa-North

— 24th August 2018

NAN

A three-term Senator, Abubakar Sodangi, on Friday advocated the zoning of Nasarawa State governorship position to Nasarawa North senatorial district come 2019 general elections.

Sodangi represented Nasarawa West in the Senate; 1999 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said in an interview with newsmen in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state that such zoning would ensure justice and fairness.

Sodangi, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the northern zone of the state had never produced a governor since Nasarawa State was created in October 1996.

He said, “I have said this without number, I am an advocate of fairness and justice, let’s zone the governorship position to Nasarawa North come 2019.

READ ALSO APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker

“We have done it in Nasarawa West senatorial district in which Sen.Abdullahi Adamu that succeeded me in the state spent eight years was elected as the governor.

“It went to Nasarawa South which produced Alhaji Akwe Doma of the blessed memory as the governor and Gov.Tanko Al-Makura that is completing his eight years.

“Nasarawa North had never produced any governor in the state, let us be fair and let the governorship position be zoned to them in the interest of justice and fairness.

Sodangi also advised the stakeholders of northern zone to put their house in order in order to produce the next governor of the state come 2019.

“There are some people that are saying that let the governorship seat be left open to all aspirants.

“I do not subscribe to that because I am an advocate of fairness and justice and the state is all created for all.”

Sodangi also disclosed that he would not contest for any political position in the state come 2019.

He urged politicians to focus on issued-based campaign in the interest of peace and national development.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sodangi

2019 elections: Sen.Sodangi wants governorship position zoned to Nasarawa-North

— 24th August 2018

NAN A three-term Senator, Abubakar Sodangi, on Friday advocated the zoning of Nasarawa State governorship position to Nasarawa North senatorial district come 2019 general elections. Sodangi represented Nasarawa West in the Senate; 1999 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said in an interview with newsmen in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local…

  • SARAKI

    APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker

    — 24th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Muhammad Adamu Tukur, has said that the move being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki will fail. Speaking with journalists at his residence, on Friday, the politician…

  • IRATE

    Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN Irate youths on Friday set ablaze the Osun Police Area Command Office in Iwo in protest against the alleged killing of a resident by policemen suspected to be members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. An eyewitness said the victim, Nafiu Ayodele, who was a student of Osun Polytechnic, Iree, was allegedly hit by…

  • ALAAGA

    Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of…

  • bayelsa

    Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery. John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa. According to him, the state in this period needed…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share