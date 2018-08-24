– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker
24th August 2018 - New managers Emery, Pellegrini scrap for first point
24th August 2018 - Zuma’s associates offered me $44m bribe – Key witness tells inquiry
24th August 2018 - Trump slams social media firms for ‘silencing millions’
24th August 2018 - Ondo first lady launches 2018 Summer Tennis Clinic for children
24th August 2018 - Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun
24th August 2018 - Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP
24th August 2018 - Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor
24th August 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out
24th August 2018 - Third Mainland Bridge closure: road users applaud agencies on smooth traffic
Home / National / APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker
SARAKI

APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker

— 24th August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Muhammad Adamu Tukur, has said that the move being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki will fail.

Speaking with journalists at his residence, on Friday, the politician said that move by the APC is going to be difficult and impossible considering the fact the Senate President has a firm grip of the National Assembly.

Tukur, who defected from the APC to the Action Peoples Party (APP)to contest the recent Bauchi South bye-election,  stated, “Bukola Saraki is the Alpha and Omega of the Senate and the National Assembly. He has what it takes to decide the fate of any senator in the Senate.

READ ALSO: Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

“More so, based on the constitution of the country, you need a two-third majority to impeach the Senate President. Where will the APC get such a number?”

While reacting to the silence of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on the political development in the country, Tukur, who is a staunch supporter of Dogara said, “At the appropriate time, Yakubu Dogara will speak but I can assure you that for now he is a member of the APC”.

When reminded that with Yakubu Dogara, the APC lost the recent Bauchi south senatorial by-election to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Bogoro Local Government Area, his home base, the lawmaker said:  “Yes, he lost but it does not mean that he is losing grip of the home base.

“It is just that the people demonstrated their grievances for not being properly told where to go to during the conduct of the by-election.

“Dogara is our political party; anywhere he goes, we are going with him. We are just waiting for him to tell us his direction politically and we will follow him to the place”.

On the crisis within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that has led to mass defection of some members, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for his inability to live up to his responsibility as leader and father of the party.

READ ALSO: Okowa assents to bill prohibiting extortion, forceful entry into properties

He believed that President Buhari is weak in the area of asserting his authority, saying as the leader of the party, the president is expected to act decisively in order to ensure that the party did not lose membership.

While accusing the National Secretary of the party of being the architect of the nationwide crisis of the party, the lawmaker opined that unless something very urgent was done to arrest the situation, the party will continue to lose membership across the country.

On the leadership style of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomohle, Aminu Tukur declared, ” as a labour union leader Oshoiomhole succeeded very well but as a political leader, he has failed woefully. He does not possess the charismatic quality to lead a party like APC”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker

— 24th August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Muhammad Adamu Tukur, has said that the move being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki will fail. Speaking with journalists at his residence, on Friday, the politician…

  • IRATE

    Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN Irate youths on Friday set ablaze the Osun Police Area Command Office in Iwo in protest against the alleged killing of a resident by policemen suspected to be members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. An eyewitness said the victim, Nafiu Ayodele, who was a student of Osun Polytechnic, Iree, was allegedly hit by…

  • ALAAGA

    Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of…

  • bayelsa

    Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery. John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa. According to him, the state in this period needed…

  • ORTOM

    JUST IN: Herdsmen planning to kill me – Ortom cries out

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him. The claimed that the herdsmen’s plan is billed to be hatched along Makurdi-Lafia-Abuyja highway. Ortom disclosed this, on Friday, at an interactive session between the church, traditional institution and other…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share