– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC
27th August 2018 - Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members
27th August 2018 - Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas
27th August 2018 - INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies
27th August 2018 - APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website
27th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari best bet for S’ East’s 2023 presidency ambition – Ngige
27th August 2018 - 2019: Ogbia’ll only vote for credible candidates, says Group
27th August 2018 - Fayemi’s ex-aide joins National Assembly race in Ekiti
27th August 2018 - Don’t sell your votes, Razak urges electorate
27th August 2018 - Every 28-member group of Burundi cultural troupe disappear during Swiss trip
Home / Elections / National / Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC
IDAHOSA

Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC

— 27th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has canvassed for the party’s adoption of direct primaries in electing its candidates for the 2019 general elections, saying that the direct primaries option was more democratic.

Besides, he reasoned that the option would generate less rancour and ensure emergence of popular candidates, compared to the delegates option which he said was too‎ expensive and the consensus option which only privileged few will decide.

Idahosa, a former Political Adviser to former governor Adams Oshiomhole made suggestion while speaking to journalists, in Benin-City, on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members

He, therefore, urged the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC scheduled for later this week, to adopt the direct primaries option which had already been suggested by the National Working Committee (NWC) to deepen internal democracy within the party.

‎“I support direct primaries and I am going to use this opportunity to appeal to the members of NEC to confirm the position of the NWC so that we can all have a collective responsibility in choosing the candidate in respective positions we are going to contest for.

“If we all have a hand in picking the candidate, automatically, we also have to work to return that candidate but when you say consensus though it is in our constitution, it is deceitful.

“It means some privilege few sitting in one room and taking a decision that we have arrived at a consensus.‎

“So it is an appeal to the NEC for them to do the right thing otherwise it will polarise the party, there will be problem. The one they did the other time is still giving us problem till date.

“The NWC has approved it, the national chairman is in support because that was the first position he took in Osun, followed by the National Leader in Lagos”, Idahosa said, adding that the option had worked in the past.

“In 2007, I contested the governorship ticket with Adams Oshiomhole, it was direct primaries. I lost. It was very clear to me that I lost because Oshiomhole at that time was already a household name and the entire members all work for him because he was a product of direct primaries. You can see that he was popular, he won that election”.‎

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IDAHOSA

Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC

— 27th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has canvassed for the party’s adoption of direct primaries in electing its candidates for the 2019 general elections, saying that the direct primaries option was more democratic. Besides, he reasoned that the option would generate less rancour and…

  • OSUN APC

    Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members

    — 27th August 2018

    …APC remains strong despite exit- spokesman Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Less than a month to the Osun State governorship election scheduled for September 22, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered another ‘tsunami,’ following the defection of another chieftain of the party, Peter Babalola with 8,850 members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Before he announced…

  • INEC

    INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies

    — 27th August 2018

    …More than 500,000 PVCs yet to be collected -INEC Clement, Osogbo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of the 48 political parties, governorship candidates and their deputies for  the  election  scheduled for September 22. The list was released by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje,  at the weekend in…

  • APC

    APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website

    — 27th August 2018

    …Accuses main opposition of sponsorship From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as scam a fake membership registration website, apcregistration.com, accusing the main opposition political parties of sponsoring it for its criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 general elections. The statement signed by the acting National Publicity…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Buhari best bet for S’ East’s 2023 presidency ambition – Ngige

    — 27th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Sunday, insisted that supporting reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari remained the best bet for the South-East to produce the Nigerian President in 2023. Ngige said President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have the moral grounds and basis of equity…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share