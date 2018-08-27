Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC— 27th August 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has canvassed for the party’s adoption of direct primaries in electing its candidates for the 2019 general elections, saying that the direct primaries option was more democratic.
Besides, he reasoned that the option would generate less rancour and ensure emergence of popular candidates, compared to the delegates option which he said was too expensive and the consensus option which only privileged few will decide.
Idahosa, a former Political Adviser to former governor Adams Oshiomhole made suggestion while speaking to journalists, in Benin-City, on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members
He, therefore, urged the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC scheduled for later this week, to adopt the direct primaries option which had already been suggested by the National Working Committee (NWC) to deepen internal democracy within the party.
“I support direct primaries and I am going to use this opportunity to appeal to the members of NEC to confirm the position of the NWC so that we can all have a collective responsibility in choosing the candidate in respective positions we are going to contest for.
“If we all have a hand in picking the candidate, automatically, we also have to work to return that candidate but when you say consensus though it is in our constitution, it is deceitful.
“It means some privilege few sitting in one room and taking a decision that we have arrived at a consensus.
“So it is an appeal to the NEC for them to do the right thing otherwise it will polarise the party, there will be problem. The one they did the other time is still giving us problem till date.
“The NWC has approved it, the national chairman is in support because that was the first position he took in Osun, followed by the National Leader in Lagos”, Idahosa said, adding that the option had worked in the past.
“In 2007, I contested the governorship ticket with Adams Oshiomhole, it was direct primaries. I lost. It was very clear to me that I lost because Oshiomhole at that time was already a household name and the entire members all work for him because he was a product of direct primaries. You can see that he was popular, he won that election”.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website27th August 2018
-
Sokoto APC primaries’ ll be rancour-free – Ex-Minister, Suleiman27th August 2018
-
Ebonyi youths ask Saraki to declare Ogbuoji’s seat vacant27th August 2018
Latest
Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC— 27th August 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has canvassed for the party’s adoption of direct primaries in electing its candidates for the 2019 general elections, saying that the direct primaries option was more democratic. Besides, he reasoned that the option would generate less rancour and…
-
Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members— 27th August 2018
…APC remains strong despite exit- spokesman Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Less than a month to the Osun State governorship election scheduled for September 22, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered another ‘tsunami,’ following the defection of another chieftain of the party, Peter Babalola with 8,850 members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Before he announced…
-
INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies— 27th August 2018
…More than 500,000 PVCs yet to be collected -INEC Clement, Osogbo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of the 48 political parties, governorship candidates and their deputies for the election scheduled for September 22. The list was released by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, at the weekend in…
-
APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website— 27th August 2018
…Accuses main opposition of sponsorship From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as scam a fake membership registration website, apcregistration.com, accusing the main opposition political parties of sponsoring it for its criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 general elections. The statement signed by the acting National Publicity…
-
2019: Buhari best bet for S’ East’s 2023 presidency ambition – Ngige— 27th August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Sunday, insisted that supporting reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari remained the best bet for the South-East to produce the Nigerian President in 2023. Ngige said President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have the moral grounds and basis of equity…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West— 26th August 2018
“Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title— 27th August 2018
Eze insinuated that the “Dan Baiwan Hausa” title given to Kalu by the Emir of Daura was for a slave boy. He further went deep to call Kalu’s mother names Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe This is a response to an article by Mazi Onyebuchi Eze, writing for Family Writers Press. It’s unfortunate that one could have…
Columnists
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply